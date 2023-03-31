Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

NFL.com Outlines Bolts Top 3 Needs in 2023 Draft

Mar 31, 2023 at 12:02 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Buzz 03.31

With less than a month until the kickoff of the 2023 NFL Draft, the league is entering the homestretch of the draft process.

The Chargers are currently slated to pick at No. 21, a spot that has them in prime position for many options, whether it be an impact player or a potential trade. Regardless of which option they choose, the back half of the first round is setting up to have impact players at many different positions on both sides of the ball.

What the Bolts do or who they pick remains to be seen, but Eric Edholm of NFL.com believes two of the top three biggest positional needs comes on the offensive side of the ball and getting more weapons for quarterback Justin Herbert at wide receivers and tight end.

Edholm wrote:

Giving Justin Herbert more options in the passing game feels crucial. The Bolts' depth at tight end is good, but they still could use a quality in-line option.

The latest Mock Draft Tracker would agree with Edholm on those positions being two of the Chargers biggest needs, as half of the analysts had the team selecting a wide receiver or tight end at No. 21.

If the Bolts elect to go on the defensive side of the ball however, Edholm also believes that defensive line is another need for the team.

The Chargers were hit by injuries up front last season, and Edholm believes that attacking this area of need would solidify some of the depth that is needed.

Edholm wrote:

On defense, the biggest concerns appear to be with the thin depth at both tackle and edge.

To read the full list of needs for all teams, click here.

