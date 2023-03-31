NFL.com Outlines Bolts Top 3 Needs in 2023 Draft

With less than a month until the kickoff of the 2023 NFL Draft, the league is entering the homestretch of the draft process.

The Chargers are currently slated to pick at No. 21, a spot that has them in prime position for many options, whether it be an impact player or a potential trade. Regardless of which option they choose, the back half of the first round is setting up to have impact players at many different positions on both sides of the ball.

What the Bolts do or who they pick remains to be seen, but Eric Edholm of NFL.com believes two of the top three biggest positional needs comes on the offensive side of the ball and getting more weapons for quarterback Justin Herbert at wide receivers and tight end.

Edholm wrote: