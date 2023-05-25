Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Round Out NFL.com's List of Top 10 Most Complete Rosters

May 25, 2023
Omar Navarro

The Chargers entered the next phase of the offseason on Monday and just over two months remain until the start of training camp. While there could be movement as the offseason continues to move along all around the league, the core of each roster is set.

And for the Bolts, they bring back a lot of the core from last year that led them to a postseason berth. The overall roster is strong and has leaders and star power at major positions, all which shined in 2022 despite injuries all throughout the year.

NFL.com's Eric Edholm ranked his top 10 most complete teams for 2023 as the offseason continues to ramp up, with the Bolts rounding out the list at No. 10.

Edholm's reason for including the Chargers?

Justin Herbert under center and the weapons at his disposal this season.

Edholm wrote:

Entering the prime of his career, [Justin] Herbert has good weapons with length in Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer and first-rounder Quentin Johnston, who could be a critical piece if Allen and Williams are banged up again. The backfield should be in good shape for this season, even with Austin Ekeler heading into the final season of his contract. The hope remains that one of the other backs (Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller, Larry Rountree III) steps up to shoulder more of the load.

Herbert put up another stellar season in 2022 despite battling a rib injury for most of the year.

But one of the major spots on the roster that felt injuries the most last season was the offensive line, which lost Pro Bowler Rashawn Slater early in the season and saw many others go in and out of the lineup. Still, a bright spot was the emergence of Jamaree Salyer, who stepped in for Slater and held his own at the position.

Edholm believes, if health permits, the return of Slater — with Salyer's emergence — has created a strength at offensive line for the Bolts this upcoming year.

Edholm wrote:

Good health willing, the Bolts might actually have solved their O-line issues. With Rashawn Slater back at left tackle, Jamaree Salyer likely kicks in to right guard, which could end up making this group a team strength by season's end.

The Chargers star power is also evident on the defensive side of the ball.

Outside linebackers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack saw limited time together, but a healthier year and more depth behind them could make this unit even better in 2023. They are also coupled with a good group on the interior and some additions in the middle of the defense at linebacker.

But Edholm's biggest question comes in the secondary, as cornerback J.C. Jackson continues to rehab from a knee injury suffered in Week 7 last season.

Still, Edholm believes the group is still in good shape, as it rounds out one of the most complete rosters in the NFL.

Edholm wrote:

The pass-rush unit, led by Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, runs deeper now and is a top-tier group. Defensive tackle is a blue-collar lot, but a relatively solid one. Linebacker saw two bodies leave and two (Eric Kendricks and rookie Daiyan Henley) enter the picture.

The secondary is a potential area of concern, but if things break right, it might be in decent shape. The abrupt retirement of Nasir Adderley and rehab of J.C. Jackson are two factors that can't go overlooked, but the Chargers have three starting-caliber safeties (Derwin James Jr., JT Woods and Alohi Gilman) and enough outside of Jackson at cornerback (Asante Samuel Jr., Michael Davis, Ja'Sir Taylor) for now.

Edholm's full list can be found here.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

