Chargers Round Out NFL.com's List of Top 10 Most Complete Rosters

The Chargers star power is also evident on the defensive side of the ball.

Outside linebackers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack saw limited time together, but a healthier year and more depth behind them could make this unit even better in 2023. They are also coupled with a good group on the interior and some additions in the middle of the defense at linebacker.

But Edholm's biggest question comes in the secondary, as cornerback J.C. Jackson continues to rehab from a knee injury suffered in Week 7 last season.

Still, Edholm believes the group is still in good shape, as it rounds out one of the most complete rosters in the NFL.

Edholm wrote:

The pass-rush unit, led by Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, runs deeper now and is a top-tier group. Defensive tackle is a blue-collar lot, but a relatively solid one. Linebacker saw two bodies leave and two (Eric Kendricks and rookie Daiyan Henley) enter the picture.

The secondary is a potential area of concern, but if things break right, it might be in decent shape. The abrupt retirement of Nasir Adderley and rehab of J.C. Jackson are two factors that can't go overlooked, but the Chargers have three starting-caliber safeties (Derwin James Jr., JT Woods and Alohi Gilman) and enough outside of Jackson at cornerback (Asante Samuel Jr., Michael Davis, Ja'Sir Taylor) for now.