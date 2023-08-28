How Tough is the Bolts Opposing QB Schedule in 2023?

The Bolts also play three quarterbacks slotted in Tier 2 in addition to the four games against the top tier quarterbacks. The bulk of their games will come against quarterbacks ranked in Tier 3.

These matchups against the league's top quarterbacks is also highlighted in the Chargers primetime schedule, as four of those games will see Herbert face off against a Tier 1 or 2 quarterback on Sando's list.

Despite the talent the team will be up against in 2023, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley noted back in May when the schedule was released that every game in the NFL is a tough one.

"Every NFL schedule that I've played so far is really, really tough," Staley said with a laugh. "This one will be no exception."

"I think we've played really well in primetime, since I've been the coach," Staley later added. "I think our team has excelled in that time slot. The NFL is going to tell you what they think of your team by how many you get. We have a good football team and we're going to be excited to play whenever we play. But, obviously, when you're in front of the whole world, it's extra special."