How Tough is the Bolts Opposing QB Schedule in 2023?

Aug 28, 2023 at 09:13 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Buzz 08.25

The Chargers boast one of the top rosters in the NFL, and will be in the spotlight quite a bit this upcoming season with six primetime games.

The Bolts will also be tested by some of the league's best quarterbacks in 2023.

The Athletic's Mike Sando released his 2023 Quarterback Tiers in late July, with Justin Herbert among five QBs who landed in Tier 1.

Sando recently took his analysis took it a step further by looking at each team's schedule of opposing quarterbacks and ranking them based off of who each team will line up against under center.

The Chargers came in with the fifth-toughest schedule according to the rankings, facing three of the other four quarterbacks in Tier 1 (including one of them twice).

Sando wrote:

This is the third successive season the Chargers' schedule of opposing quarterbacks has become tougher. Facing the AFC East with [Aaron] Rodgers' addition to the Jets is one reason. The Chargers also play just one game against a Tier 4 quarterback (Jordan Love). That is eight fewer Tier 4 quarterbacks than Jacksonville, Atlanta and New Orleans are each scheduled to face.

The Bolts also play three quarterbacks slotted in Tier 2 in addition to the four games against the top tier quarterbacks. The bulk of their games will come against quarterbacks ranked in Tier 3.

These matchups against the league's top quarterbacks is also highlighted in the Chargers primetime schedule, as four of those games will see Herbert face off against a Tier 1 or 2 quarterback on Sando's list.

Despite the talent the team will be up against in 2023, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley noted back in May when the schedule was released that every game in the NFL is a tough one.

"Every NFL schedule that I've played so far is really, really tough," Staley said with a laugh. "This one will be no exception."

"I think we've played really well in primetime, since I've been the coach," Staley later added. "I think our team has excelled in that time slot. The NFL is going to tell you what they think of your team by how many you get. We have a good football team and we're going to be excited to play whenever we play. But, obviously, when you're in front of the whole world, it's extra special."

To read Sando's full list, click here.

