Where Are the Bolts in Power Rankings Ahead of Week 9?

The Chargers got back on track with a win on Sunday night, and will now travel to the East Coast to take on the Jets in primetime.

Ahead of the Monday Night Football, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Week 9.

No. 14: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last Week: 19)

Now, beating up on a bad Bears team hardly fixes all that ails these Chargers. But after back-to-back losses to the Cowboys and Chiefs, the Bolts just needed a win. Now comes what may be the two most important games of the season—both against teams with winning records. If they can get past the New York Jets and Detroit Lions and get above .500, it will be a lot easier to look at the Chargers as a postseason contender.

No. 14: Frank Schwab – Yahoo Sports (Last Week: 17)

Austin Ekeler looked healthy for the first time since he suffered an ankle injury early this season. He had 123 total yards. He can add an element to the Chargers' offense that has been missing.

No. 14: Pete Prisco – CBS Sports (Last Week: 18)