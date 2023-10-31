Where Are the Bolts in Power Rankings Ahead of Week 9?

The Chargers got back on track with a win on Sunday night, and will now travel to the East Coast to take on the Jets in primetime.
Ahead of the Monday Night Football, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Week 9.
No. 14: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last Week: 19)
Now, beating up on a bad Bears team hardly fixes all that ails these Chargers. But after back-to-back losses to the Cowboys and Chiefs, the Bolts just needed a win. Now comes what may be the two most important games of the season—both against teams with winning records. If they can get past the New York Jets and Detroit Lions and get above .500, it will be a lot easier to look at the Chargers as a postseason contender.
No. 14: Frank Schwab – Yahoo Sports (Last Week: 17)
Austin Ekeler looked healthy for the first time since he suffered an ankle injury early this season. He had 123 total yards. He can add an element to the Chargers' offense that has been missing.
No. 14: Pete Prisco – CBS Sports (Last Week: 18)
That Chargers team we saw against the Bears is the one we expect to see with all that talent.
No. 14: David Helman – Fox Sports (Last Week: 18)
The highest compliment I can pay the Chargers is that there's not much to say about a 30-13 win against the Bears. This team typically finds a way to make everything look difficult, but not this time. It's a small step, but it feels like something worth celebrating if you're familiar with their history.
No. 14: Nate Davis – USA Today (Last Week: 21)
The juice has returned to the offense, largely thanks to the life that's returned to Austin Ekeler's legs. Sunday night, he became the first running back in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) to amass 30 TD receptions with one team.
No. 15: NFL Nation – Kris Rhim – ESPN (Last Week: No. 18)
Justin Herbert returned to form in Week 8, a blowout win over the Bears in which he completed his first 15 passes and finished with no interceptions for the first time since Week 3.
No. 15: Josh Kendall – The Athletic (Last Week: 23)
Something scary (for others): Joey Bosa could be getting there.
The veteran defensive lineman hasn't looked like himself in a while, but he had a season-high five pressures against the Bears, and his pressure percentage (23.5) was his second-highest of the season. Bosa has four sacks this year and only 6 1/2 in the last two seasons, but if he can get back to his 2020 form (10 1/2 sacks), it'll be a boost for a Chargers defense that needs some help.
No. 16: Conor Orr – Sports Illustrated (Last Week: 18)
While the Bears can make lots of teams look good, we saw what the Chargers can be under ideal circumstances. Justin Herbert didn't look too hampered with his finger cast and gloved, and Austin Ekeler knifed open a defense with some good players. Now, let's see them do it against the Jets and restore some flavor to the AFC West.
No. 18: Eric Edholm - NFL.com (Last Week: No. 22)
Justin Herbert and Brandon Staley suggested after defeating the Bears that this was exactly the kind of win the Chargers needed, and I absolutely agree -- from a confidence standpoint. Sometimes you need to open it up on the highway; Herbert and the passing game certainly did that Sunday night, even if the run game still lags behind.
No. 21: Mike Florio – Pro Football Talk (Last Week: 22)
They finally got everything clicking. Can they keep it going?
