Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Where Are the Bolts in Power Rankings Ahead of Week 9?

Oct 31, 2023 at 10:07 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

Power Rankings W8

The Chargers got back on track with a win on Sunday night, and will now travel to the East Coast to take on the Jets in primetime.

Ahead of the Monday Night Football, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Week 9.

No. 14: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last Week: 19)

Now, beating up on a bad Bears team hardly fixes all that ails these Chargers. But after back-to-back losses to the Cowboys and Chiefs, the Bolts just needed a win. Now comes what may be the two most important games of the season—both against teams with winning records. If they can get past the New York Jets and Detroit Lions and get above .500, it will be a lot easier to look at the Chargers as a postseason contender.

No. 14: Frank Schwab Yahoo Sports (Last Week: 17)

Austin Ekeler looked healthy for the first time since he suffered an ankle injury early this season. He had 123 total yards. He can add an element to the Chargers' offense that has been missing.

No. 14: Pete Prisco – CBS Sports (Last Week: 18)

That Chargers team we saw against the Bears is the one we expect to see with all that talent.

Top Shots: Bolts Beat Bears on Sunday Night Football

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
1 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
2 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
3 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
4 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
5 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
6 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
7 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
8 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
9 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
10 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
11 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
12 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
13 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
14 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
15 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
16 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
17 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
18 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
19 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
20 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
21 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
22 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
23 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
24 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
25 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
26 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
27 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
28 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
29 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
30 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
31 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
32 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
33 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
34 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
35 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
36 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
37 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
38 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
39 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
40 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
41 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
42 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
43 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
44 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
45 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
46 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
47 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
48 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
49 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
50 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
51 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
52 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
53 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
54 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
55 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
56 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
57 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
58 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
59 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
60 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
61 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
62 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
63 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
64 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
65 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
66 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
67 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
68 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
69 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
70 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
71 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
72 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
73 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
74 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
75 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
76 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
77 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
78 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
79 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
80 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
81 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
82 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
83 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
84 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
85 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
86 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
87 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
88 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
89 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
90 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
91 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
92 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
93 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
94 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
95 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
96 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
97 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
98 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
99 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
100 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
101 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
102 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
103 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
104 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
105 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
106 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
107 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
108 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
109 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
110 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
111 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
112 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
113 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
114 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
115 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
116 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
117 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
118 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
119 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
120 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
121 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
122 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
123 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
124 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
125 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
126 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
127 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
128 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
129 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
130 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
131 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
132 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
133 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
134 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
135 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
136 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
137 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
138 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
139 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
140 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
141 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
142 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
143 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
144 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
145 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
146 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
147 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
148 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium
149 / 149

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 8 primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

No. 14: David Helman – Fox Sports (Last Week: 18)

The highest compliment I can pay the Chargers is that there's not much to say about a 30-13 win against the Bears. This team typically finds a way to make everything look difficult, but not this time. It's a small step, but it feels like something worth celebrating if you're familiar with their history.

No. 14: Nate Davis – USA Today (Last Week: 21)

The juice has returned to the offense, largely thanks to the life that's returned to Austin Ekeler's legs. Sunday night, he became the first running back in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) to amass 30 TD receptions with one team.

No. 15: NFL Nation – Kris Rhim – ESPN (Last Week: No. 18)

Justin Herbert returned to form in Week 8, a blowout win over the Bears in which he completed his first 15 passes and finished with no interceptions for the first time since Week 3.

No. 15: Josh Kendall – The Athletic (Last Week: 23)

Something scary (for others): Joey Bosa could be getting there.

The veteran defensive lineman hasn't looked like himself in a while, but he had a season-high five pressures against the Bears, and his pressure percentage (23.5) was his second-highest of the season. Bosa has four sacks this year and only 6 1/2 in the last two seasons, but if he can get back to his 2020 form (10 1/2 sacks), it'll be a boost for a Chargers defense that needs some help.

No. 16: Conor Orr – Sports Illustrated (Last Week: 18)

While the Bears can make lots of teams look good, we saw what the Chargers can be under ideal circumstances. Justin Herbert didn't look too hampered with his finger cast and gloved, and Austin Ekeler knifed open a defense with some good players. Now, let's see them do it against the Jets and restore some flavor to the AFC West.

No. 18: Eric Edholm - NFL.com (Last Week: No. 22)

Justin Herbert and Brandon Staley suggested after defeating the Bears that this was exactly the kind of win the Chargers needed, and I absolutely agree -- from a confidence standpoint. Sometimes you need to open it up on the highway; Herbert and the passing game certainly did that Sunday night, even if the run game still lags behind.

No. 21: Mike Florio – Pro Football Talk (Last Week: 22)

They finally got everything clicking. Can they keep it going?

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

"The Today Show" Spotlights Amazing Quentin Johnston Story

"I told her that she could retire. This is the moment that I've been waiting for all my life ... she went through so much and made so many sacrifices for [me]."
news

Chargers Earn 'A Grade' After Big Week 8 Victory Over Chicago

The Bolts are celebrating Victory Monday and received praise from pundits after a convincing 30-13 win over the Bears
news

Week 8 Game Picks: Chargers or Bears?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 8 primetime matchup between the Chargers and Bears
news

Where Are the Bolts in Power Rankings Ahead of Week 8?

Take a look at where NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked ahead of their Week 8 primetime matchup against the Bears
news

Week 7 Game Picks: Chargers or Chiefs?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 7 divisional matchup between the Chargers and Chiefs
news

Where Are the Bolts in Power Rankings Ahead of Week 7?

Take a look at where NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked ahead of their Week 7 AFC West matchup against the Chiefs
news

Week 6 Game Picks: Chargers or Cowboys?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 6 primetime matchup between the Chargers and Cowboys
news

Where Are the Bolts in Post-Bye Power Rankings?

Take a look at where NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked ahead of their Week 6 primetime matchup against the Cowboys
news

Why Justin Herbert is in the Early NFL MVP Discussion

The Bolts quarterback was one of three candidates in ESPN's Bill Barnwell's list of award leaders through the first quarter of the season
news

Tuli Tuipulotu Honored on The Athletic's Early All-Rookie Team 

The Bolts second-round pick was one of The Athletic's picks at edge rusher after his hot start to the 2023 season
news

Where Are the Bolts in Week 5 Power Rankings?

Take a look at where NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked ahead of their Week 5 bye week

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3

Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.
news

Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Vikings Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 10:00am at U.S. Bank Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Forward

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 3, go inside how the Chargers created one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL through the first two weeks of 2023. Find out how Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's philosophy has impacted the offense's mentality and follow second-year offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as he transitions from left tackle to right guard.
news

Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 1 | Finish

On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
video

Coming Soon: All In Season 3

All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 12 players to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Linebacker Tanner Muse

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed linebacker Tanner Muse off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived fullback Zander Horvath.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers placed two players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and waived 36 others. The moves put the roster at 53 players before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT deadline.
news

Chargers Agree to Trade Dustin Hopkins to Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns on a trade, sending kicker Dustin Hopkins to Cleveland in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
Latest News
Advertising