Where Are the Bolts in Power Rankings Ahead of Week 10?

The Chargers are riding a two-game winning streak and now return home to face the Lions on a short week.

Ahead of their matchup against Detroit, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Week 10.

No. 12: Conor Orr – Sports Illustrated (Last Week: 16)

While the offense wasn't spectacular against this Jets defense, this is, again, a version of the team we believed we would be getting. Zach Wilson is going to bolster any pass rush's perceived effectiveness, but it's still nice to see Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack generating pressure. It provides a sense of comfort, like the world is still, in some way, how we understand it to be. I've been saying for weeks that this team could get hot and start rolling. It's not always pretty, but the Chargers are now winners of two straight, with a massive game against the Lions coming this weekend.

No. 13: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last Week: 14)

Had you said before Monday's night's game with the Jets that Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert would throw for just 136 yards without a touchdown against the New York Jets, that running back Austin Ekeler would total just 70 total yards and that the Bolts would fail to hit even 200 yards of offense, most would have likely predicted that the games was close.

It was not. The Chargers got a special teams score, played an excellent defensive game that included three takeaways and a whopping eight sacks and blew the Jets out at Met Life Stadium.

No. 13: Frank Schwab – Yahoo Sports (Last Week: 14)