Where Are the Bolts in Power Rankings Ahead of Week 10?

Nov 07, 2023 at 10:45 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

PR Week 9

The Chargers are riding a two-game winning streak and now return home to face the Lions on a short week.

Ahead of their matchup against Detroit, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Week 10.

No. 12: Conor Orr – Sports Illustrated (Last Week: 16)

While the offense wasn't spectacular against this Jets defense, this is, again, a version of the team we believed we would be getting. Zach Wilson is going to bolster any pass rush's perceived effectiveness, but it's still nice to see Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack generating pressure. It provides a sense of comfort, like the world is still, in some way, how we understand it to be. I've been saying for weeks that this team could get hot and start rolling. It's not always pretty, but the Chargers are now winners of two straight, with a massive game against the Lions coming this weekend.

No. 13: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last Week: 14)

Had you said before Monday's night's game with the Jets that Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert would throw for just 136 yards without a touchdown against the New York Jets, that running back Austin Ekeler would total just 70 total yards and that the Bolts would fail to hit even 200 yards of offense, most would have likely predicted that the games was close.

It was not. The Chargers got a special teams score, played an excellent defensive game that included three takeaways and a whopping eight sacks and blew the Jets out at Met Life Stadium.

No. 13: Frank Schwab Yahoo Sports (Last Week: 14)

But it was still a win, the Chargers are back to .500 and maybe they can get on a run. They look better now that they're healthier.

Photos: Bolts Celebrate Win Over Jets

Get an inside look at the postgame celebration from the Chargers 27-6 victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium

No. 14: David Helman – Fox Sports (Last Week: 14)

The Chargers are back at .500 and back in the playoff race. Good for them... If I'm looking for a positive, it would be the pass rush.

No. 14: Nate Davis – USA Today (Last Week: 14)

No. 14: NFL Nation – Kris Rhim – ESPN (Last Week: No. 15)

Non-QB MVP: WR Keenan Allen

Allen, in his 11th season, has been one of the team's most consistent players. He is on pace for 1,530 yards this season, which would be the most in his career. He currently has 62 receptions, 720 yards and 4 touchdowns. In a win over the Vikings, Allen threw a 49-yard touchdown pass and caught 18 passes for 215 yards. Coach Brandon Staley said Allen plays the position "as an art form." "He has some stuff that's intangible," Staley said, "that's hard to find."

No. 15: Pete Prisco – CBS Sports (Last Week: 14)

That might not have been a season-saving victory over the Jets, but they had to have it.

No. 15: Mike Florio – Pro Football Talk (Last Week: 21)

The defense could be the key to a potential playoff run.

No. 16: Josh Kendall – The Athletic (Last Week: 15)

On a positive note, defensive end Joey Bosa seems to be rounding into form. He had 2 1/2 sacks Monday night. On the offensive side, Keenan Allen crossed 10,000 receiving yards for his career.

No. 16: Eric Edholm - NFL.com (Last Week: No. 18)

The Bolts at least were opportunistic offensively, turning three turnovers into 10 points and taking advantage of some short fields. But other than that, this puppy was all on a defense that has taken its share of beatings this season. This time, the unit delivered the punishment across the board. Even on a night when Justin Herbert couldn't get much going, Los Angeles controlled the game from start to finish.

