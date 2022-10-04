Power Rankings: Chargers Get Slight Bump After Week 4 Win

Almost a quarter of the way into the season, the Chargers sit at 2-2.

Following Week 4 around the league, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they get ready to travel to Cleveland and take on the Browns:

No. 14: Dan Hanzus - NFL.com (Last week: No. 15)

Say hello to Jamaree Salyer. The Chargers have been besieged by injuries at multiple positions, and it's Salyer who might be the most important new figure amongst the cavalry of replacements. The sixth-round pick's first start in place of injured Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater went off without a hitch: Justin Herbert was kept mostly clean in a 34-24 win over the Texans... For now, the Bolts will savor a small victory after the barrage of casualties that has threatened to upend their season.

No. 12: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last week: No. 12)

After being embarrassed at home by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, the Los Angeles Chargers badly needed a "get right" game...

"Where there's a Justin Herbert, there's a way. The Chargers are banged up all over with key injuries to offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, defensive end Joey Bosa and wide receiver Keenan Allen, who could return to the lineup sometime soon. Herbert is truly special, though. Without all three out of the lineup, the 24-year-old quarterback threw for 340 yards Sunday in a victory over the Houston Texans. Granted, the Texans are the league's only winless team, but Herbert has been making something out of nothing since he entered the league."

No. 13: Bo Wulf - The Athletic (Last week: No. 14)

Rookie sixth-round pick Jamaree Salyer held up well in his starting debut at left tackle in place of Rashawn Slater.