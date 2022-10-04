Power Rankings: Chargers Get Slight Bump After Week 4 Win

Almost a quarter of the way into the season, the Chargers sit at 2-2.
Following Week 4 around the league, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they get ready to travel to Cleveland and take on the Browns:
No. 14: Dan Hanzus - NFL.com (Last week: No. 15)
Say hello to Jamaree Salyer. The Chargers have been besieged by injuries at multiple positions, and it's Salyer who might be the most important new figure amongst the cavalry of replacements. The sixth-round pick's first start in place of injured Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater went off without a hitch: Justin Herbert was kept mostly clean in a 34-24 win over the Texans... For now, the Bolts will savor a small victory after the barrage of casualties that has threatened to upend their season.
No. 12: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last week: No. 12)
After being embarrassed at home by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, the Los Angeles Chargers badly needed a "get right" game...
"Where there's a Justin Herbert, there's a way. The Chargers are banged up all over with key injuries to offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, defensive end Joey Bosa and wide receiver Keenan Allen, who could return to the lineup sometime soon. Herbert is truly special, though. Without all three out of the lineup, the 24-year-old quarterback threw for 340 yards Sunday in a victory over the Houston Texans. Granted, the Texans are the league's only winless team, but Herbert has been making something out of nothing since he entered the league."
No. 13: Bo Wulf - The Athletic (Last week: No. 14)
Rookie sixth-round pick Jamaree Salyer held up well in his starting debut at left tackle in place of Rashawn Slater.
It's only one game, but that's an encouraging boost for a franchise that needed one after the difficult week that preceded it. Salyer was a guard at Georgia but has the size (6-foot-4, 324 pounds) and competitive spirit to get the job done on the outside.
No. 9: Austin Gayle - The Ringer (Last week: No. 9)
Week 4 served as a get-right game for the Chargers. Justin Herbert was automatic, Austin Ekeler scored his first three touchdowns of the 2022 season... The final score (Chargers 34, Texans 24) was closer than the game ever was for the Bolts...
No. 16: Vinnie Iyer - Sporting News (Last week: No. 17)
The Chargers took advantage of their get-well game to get Austin Ekeler going to take pressure off Justin Herbert and the injury-riddled defense. They can keep that formula to get above .500 against the Browns next week.
No. 15 Pete Prisco - CBS Sports (Last week: No. 10)
They did some good things on offense against the Texans, bouncing back from that Jaguars loss...
No. 14 Frank Schwab - Yahoo Sports (Last week: No. 17)
It was good to see Austin Ekeler have a big game. He had more than 100 total yards and three touchdowns. With the Chargers' injury issues, they'll need their remaining stars to play their best and Ekeler is high on that list.
No. 13: Lindsey Thiry - ESPN.com (Last week: No. 15)
No. 18: Mike Florio - Pro Football Talk (Last week: No. 19)
No. 11: Conor Orr - Sports Illustrated (Last week: 10)
Minus the 75-yard Dameon Pierce touchdown, the Chargers effectively handled the run and developed some confidence in their own running game. When Austin Ekeler is running well, he's exhausting for a defense that is terrified of Justin Herbert.
