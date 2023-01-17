Yates: Bolts Have 'Most Appealing' Offensive Coordinator Opening in NFL

Rapoport later tweeted that he imagines "a few coaches would enjoy working with Justin Herbert."

The Chargers next offensive coordinator will be tasked with guiding one of the league's best young quarterbacks.

Herbert has thrown for 14,089 career passing yards, the most among any player in the first three seasons of their career. He also has the most total touchdowns in that timespan with 102.

Besides Herbert, the Chargers offense features playmakers such as Austin Ekeler, who has 38 total touchdowns in his past two regular seasons.

Wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have both topped 1,000 receiving yards multiple times in their respective careers, and tight end Gerald Everett just posted the best season of his career.

The Chargers have a pair of Pro Bowlers up front in Rashawn Slater and Corey Linsley, while Zion Johnson started all 17 games at right guard in his rookie season.