Yates: Bolts Have 'Most Appealing' Offensive Coordinator Opening in NFL

Jan 17, 2023 at 12:27 PM
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

The Chargers will have a new offensive play caller in 2023.

The team announced Tuesday they have parted ways with Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi. Passing Game Coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shane Day will also not be back next season.

As Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley looks to fill the offensive coordinator role, many believe there will be no shortage of candidates.

ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates is among those who believe the vacant position is enticing for any offensive coach.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport concurred with Yates' belief, too.

Rapoport later tweeted that he imagines "a few coaches would enjoy working with Justin Herbert."

The Chargers next offensive coordinator will be tasked with guiding one of the league's best young quarterbacks.

Herbert has thrown for 14,089 career passing yards, the most among any player in the first three seasons of their career. He also has the most total touchdowns in that timespan with 102.

Besides Herbert, the Chargers offense features playmakers such as Austin Ekeler, who has 38 total touchdowns in his past two regular seasons.

Wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have both topped 1,000 receiving yards multiple times in their respective careers, and tight end Gerald Everett just posted the best season of his career.

The Chargers have a pair of Pro Bowlers up front in Rashawn Slater and Corey Linsley, while Zion Johnson started all 17 games at right guard in his rookie season.

The Bolts are one of six teams currently with a vacancy at offensive coordinator along with the Rams, Commanders, Titans, Jets and Patriots.

