Why Adding Kellen Moore Was the Chargers Best Offseason Move

The Chargers offseason may not have included a ton of moves, but it certainly was impactful.
And The Athletic's Daniel Popper believes the best move of the Bolts offseason didn't come on the field, but in the offensive play-caller role.
Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore was hired back in late January and has already built a buzz around what the offense could look like.
He's drawn rave reviews, even garnering praise from wide receiver Keenan Allen and quarterback Justin Herbert among others.
The Athletic recently released its list of each team’s best move of the offseason, with Popper noting the addition of Moore at the top for the Chargers. Not only does Moore have a proven track record, but he has shown that he can provide what the Bolts offense is looking for.
Popper wrote:
The Chargers want a more consistent run game and more explosive plays overall. They are confident Moore can achieve both of those things, and there is reason to believe he will elevate Herbert and this offense to new heights.
Moore has twice had the league's No. 1 offense in terms of yards per game as an offensive coordinator and also led the NFL's highest scoring offense in 2021. Whether it's in the run or the pass, Moore's offenses have seen plenty of success.
And we've gotten a glimpse of what the offense could look like during OTAs and minicamp, as the team has had their fair share of explosive plays. Herbert said following minicamp that he believes the Bolts offense can be more explosive than it was a season ago.
Training camp will be another opportunity to the offense come to fruition with the pads on, but a more explosive Bolts offense led by Moore and Herbert could be a gamechanger heading into 2023.
