Why Adding Kellen Moore Was the Chargers Best Offseason Move

The Chargers offseason may not have included a ton of moves, but it certainly was impactful.

And The Athletic's Daniel Popper believes the best move of the Bolts offseason didn't come on the field, but in the offensive play-caller role.

Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore was hired back in late January and has already built a buzz around what the offense could look like.

He's drawn rave reviews, even garnering praise from wide receiver Keenan Allen and quarterback Justin Herbert among others.

The Athletic recently released its list of each team’s best move of the offseason, with Popper noting the addition of Moore at the top for the Chargers. Not only does Moore have a proven track record, but he has shown that he can provide what the Bolts offense is looking for.

Popper wrote: