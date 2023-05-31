Kellen Moore Praises Early Work from Chargers Offense

Allen helping guide younger players

Another year of No. 13 lining up in powder blue — Year 11 to be exact.

Allen has taken the field with the team and been in the building throughout the voluntary offseason program so far as he prepares for another season with the Bolts.

Allen said Wednesday that his attendance in the offseason program is something the receiver uses to help him get ready for the regular season.

Allen also noted that one of the bigger things he values is the ability to help the younger players this early in the process.

"It helps me get into shape," Allen said. "I use it as a lift. I get the lift in, get the meetings. Obviously, we have the new coordinator, so I want to know all of the terminology so that I can play fast myself, so that I can help the young guys — when we break the huddle, get them lined up when they need help. Make sure that everybody is on the same page.

"We need old guys out here, too," Allen added with a laugh.

Allen takes pride in helping the younger players, which now includes 2023 first-round wide receiver Quentin Johnston.

Johnston previously mentioned how Allen, Mike Williams and Josh Palmer all visited him in his hotel room to talk to him and welcome him to the team.

Allen talked about that encounter and how he has continued to want to be there for others now and throughout his career the same way others were for him when he was coming into the NFL.

"We wanted to embrace the young guy," Allen said. "Obviously, we have a new guy in our room.

"For us, I've always been a guy who helps the young guys because that's what [former Chargers WR] Eddie Royal and [former Chargers WR] Malcom Floyd, [former Chargers WR] Danario Alexander, they all did that for me," Allen added.