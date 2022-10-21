Chargers Among NFL.com's Top AFC Contenders 

A third of the NFL season is in the books, and the Chargers sit at 4-2.

After getting off to a rough start and losing back-to-back games in Weeks 2 and 3, the Bolts have bounced back and are in the midst of a three-game winning streak.

Every win of the streak has come in a different fashion — a big first half in Houston to ground game explosion in Cleveland to a defensive showdown on Monday night — showcasing the Bolts ability to get it done in different ways.

While sorting out the AFC teams, NFL.com columnist Jeffri Chadiha ranked the Bolts at No. 3 on his contenders list and considers them a "safe bet" to make the playoffs.

The Chargers have also been on the wrong end of some injury luck, as injuries to key players have been a storyline a third of the way through. As Chadiha points out, however, those occurring early in the season can be seen in a positive light, as some might still be able to return for the second half of the year.

Chadiha wrote: