Chargers Among NFL.com's Top AFC Contenders 

A third of the NFL season is in the books, and the Chargers sit at 4-2.
After getting off to a rough start and losing back-to-back games in Weeks 2 and 3, the Bolts have bounced back and are in the midst of a three-game winning streak.
Every win of the streak has come in a different fashion — a big first half in Houston to ground game explosion in Cleveland to a defensive showdown on Monday night — showcasing the Bolts ability to get it done in different ways.
While sorting out the AFC teams, NFL.com columnist Jeffri Chadiha ranked the Bolts at No. 3 on his contenders list and considers them a "safe bet" to make the playoffs.
The Chargers have also been on the wrong end of some injury luck, as injuries to key players have been a storyline a third of the way through. As Chadiha points out, however, those occurring early in the season can be seen in a positive light, as some might still be able to return for the second half of the year.
Chadiha wrote:
The Chargers might be fortunate in that a number of their key injuries happened early enough in the season that some absent star players could still return in time to help in the second half. That list includes wide receiver Keenan Allen, edge rusher Joey Bosa and even left tackle Rashawn Slater, who has a chance to come back from a ruptured biceps tendon late in the year.
Whether it be by committee or a player stepping up, the Chargers have still been able to win games despite missing some pieces. If and when the star power does come back this season, the talent on the roster is what Chadiha believes still makes them a contender in the AFC.
He wrote:
This team has too much talent to be counted out. They're also now tied with Kansas City for first place in the AFC West after escaping Monday night with a win.
The Chargers are now preparing to take on the Seahawks (3-3) this Sunday. Sitting at 4-2 and tied for the AFC West lead (although the Chiefs hold the tiebreaker), the Bolts will look to keep the good times rolling before the bye week.
