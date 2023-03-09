Who Should the Chargers Target With the 21st Overall Pick?

With the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in the rearview mirror and college Pro Days on the horizon, the draft process continues to heat up.

The Chargers sit with the 21st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, their latest initial pick since 2019. Their two most-recent first-round picks have come on the offensive line with Pro Bowler Rashawn Slater and All-Rookie Team selection Zion Johnson both coming in and immediately having an impact.

What direction the Bolts go this year? That remains to be seen. But Chargers.com caught up with NFL Draft analysts at the Combine in Indianapolis to get their thoughts on what direction the Bolts could do in the first round.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler opined that, despite the number of factors between now and when the Chargers are on the clock, they are well-positioned for whatever direction they go.

"I think that obviously you have to wait and see how the first 20 picks go and then look at, we'll see what happens in free agency, we'll see what happens, what direction they go with wide receiver, if they make any changes," Brugler said. "Always looking to get more explosive, always looking to add playmakers and so, do any of these tight ends stand out.