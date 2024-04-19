 Skip to main content
Samsung Powers Up The Bolt—Los Angeles Chargers' New State-of-the-Art Headquarters and Practice Facility

Apr 19, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Chargers Communications
Over 250 Samsung LED displays installed throughout team training rooms, lounges, meeting areas and gathering spaces will help players, coaches and staff prepare for the upcoming football season

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ & EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – April 19, 2024 – Samsung Electronics America, Inc. is teaming up with the Los Angeles Chargers to outfit the team's new headquarters and practice facility—The Bolt— in El Segundo, Calif., with an ecosystem of over 250 Samsung LED displays dedicated to player training and wellness, team branding and media functions. The 150,000-square-foot facility that sits on 14 acres of land, including three natural grass practice fields, in the heart of Los Angeles' South Bay will open its doors this summer.

The partnership builds on Samsung's work with the Chargers' home field, SoFi Stadium, which has acquired the reputation as the most technologically advanced sports and entertainment venue on the planet. Looking to make practice perfect, the Chargers wanted to integrate the same innovative technologies from SoFi Stadium into their practice facilities to set a new standard of excellence in professional football training.

"The Chargers had a vision to create an environment that would offer its players, coaches and staff everything needed to gear up for a winning season," said David Phelps, Head of the Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. "Partnering with Samsung to bring this vision to life was a natural matchup. Our displays will support and enhance all facets of the training experience, from team workouts to game plan coordination. When the new facility opens, the Chargers will further cement its reputation as one of the NFL's most innovative teams with Samsung's cutting-edge technology for training day and game day."

Designed by the renowned Gensler Sports design firm, The Bolt places Chargers players at the center of a meticulously planned three-floor layout. The ground floor encompasses an expansive locker room, equipment room, training space, weight room, hydrotherapy room, team lounge and direct access to the practice fields. Each room features Samsung 4K Smart Signage in sizes ranging from 43 to 85 inches that will be utilized for everything from informational nutrition and strength and performance displays to still photos and video custom-tailored for each space. Fans attending training camp will notice Samsung XRB outdoor LED ribbon displays on the east façade of the facility facing the outdoor fields that will be illuminated similar to those surrounding the field at SoFi Stadium.

Ascending to the second floor, one finds coaching and scouting offices alongside a lounge and individual meeting rooms for players. When the team wants to relax, they can enjoy the outdoor courtyard with a lap pool, grill and patio area lined with several models of Samsung's outdoor TV, The Terrace, available in screen sizes ranging from 55 to 85 inches. The QLED 4K screen automatically optimizes screen brightness and color and has advanced glare resistance, ensuring the players can watch their favorite content in any weather condition.

Perched atop the facility, the Chargers LUX Lounge offers a sprawling exterior deck overlooking the fields and captivating views of downtown Los Angeles. This floor also houses executive offices, conference rooms and meeting areas outfitted with Samsung LCD signage, fostering team collaboration.

Upon entering the facility, visitors will notice the striking Samsung ISC Indoor LED in the main reception area. Adjacent to the main entrance, the Chargers' Media Center will showcase Samsung's Indoor LED Signage and use an LCD Video Wall as a dynamic backdrop during press conferences.

"When you set out to create something worthy of being tabbed state-of-the-art like we did in El Segundo, you needed to join forces with the best of the best," said Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos. "Samsung has proven to be just that— look no further than the Infinity Board by Samsung at SoFi Stadium. Upon its completion, we expect our new facility to be as innovative as it is practical, pushing the boundaries in an effort to help us achieve our goals. And with the help of an industry leader and innovator like Samsung, the sky truly is the limit."

For the latest updates on the Chargers' new practice facility's opening, please visit chargers.com/thebolt. To learn more about how Samsung enables the world's top sports teams to elevate their game-day experiences, visit www.samsung.com/us/business/solutions/industries/live-events-sports/displays/.

About the Los Angeles Chargers

Now in their 65th season in Southern California, the Chargers continue to stretch the imagination and put on the most exciting show in football. But don't let the idyllic West Coast setting and iconic powder blue uniforms – widely regarded as the NFL's best – fool you. Behind the dramatic games, unforgettable highlights, beloved players and groundbreaking performances lies an uncompromising drive for success; one rooted in toughness, resilience and good old-fashioned hard work. Established in Los Angeles in 1960 as a charter member of the American Football League, the team played in San Diego from 1961 to 2016 and advanced to five of the first six AFL Championship games, capturing the 1963 title. Joining the National Football League when the two leagues merged in 1970, the Chargers have since claimed an additional 10 division titles and appeared in Super Bowl XXIX. Owned by the Spanos family since 1984, the Chargers returned to Los Angeles in 2017, opened their multi-billion-dollar SoFi Stadium home in 2020, will move into their new quarter-billion-dollar El Segundo training facility in the heart of Los Angeles' South Bay in 2024 and continue to redefine what an NFL franchise looks like in the 21st century. Learn more at www.chargers.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

