Renner Opts for Offense in Simulated Chargers Mock Draft

Renner's pick for the Chargers first-round selection came on offense, as he believes the player's attributes would fit in perfectly with what the Chargers have.

"If I had to pick one of those guys though, the guy I keep coming back to for the Chargers, if he's there, is Dalton Kincaid, tight end," Renner said. "I don't usually go to bat for tight ends that high in the draft, which should tell you how good of a prospect Kincaid is, but it's just the reliability aspect of him."

"Massive catch radius, some of the ball skills I've ever seen from a tight end prospect, so pairing him with that offense, I just think he would go off," Renner later added. "I think he would be a perfect fit and kind of something they're missing."

Offense is a popular pick for the Chargers in mock drafts thus far, but most of them have the team picking a wide receiver with their first-round pick.

Renner acknowledged that while the Bolts are missing someone who can stretch the field, this draft has players like that available in the later rounds.

"One, they're missing pure dynamism, a guy who can really stretch the football field," Renner said. "But to me, you can find that in the second and third round in this receiving class. I don't think this class is short on those type of wide receivers that really have some juice to bring to the table.