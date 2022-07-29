Chargers Land 8 Players on Pro Football Network's Top 100 List

There's no question that the Chargers have immense talent on their roster from top to bottom. As the NFL season approaches, Pro Football Network's Dalton Miller broke down his comprehensive list of the Top 100 Players heading into 2022, where the Bolts contributed a total of eight players on the list — good for second-highest among all NFL teams.

Derwin James, Jr., headline the list for the Bolts, as he came in at No. 24 on Miller's list. James is entering his fifth season and has solidified himself as one of the game's best players at his position. His ability to play in different spots, and thrive while doing so, helped James make his second career Pro Bowl in 2021.

Miller wrote:

There really isn't anything James can't do on the back end. He has the range to play a more traditional free safety role, the frame to match up against tight ends in coverage, and the physicality to consistently fit the run when aligned in the box.

The next-highest ranked player was quarterback Justin Herbert, who was the fifth-highest quarterback on Miller's list. The third-year QB has threw for 5,000-plus yards in 2021 as he made his first Pro Bowl.

Miller wrote:

While Patrick Mahomes makes the "wow" factor look effortless and Josh Allen makes it look like he is an overgrown toddler bullying smaller children, Herbert's ability to wow may be most impressive. That is to say, it's arguably the most impressive from a pure "quarterbacking" perspective.

Outside linebacker Joey Bosa, was slotted 10 spots behind his James at No. 34. Bosa has continuously been one of the best edge rushers in the NFL since he entered the league in 2016. Putting up double-digit sacks in four out of his six seasons in the league, his athletic ability has been on display in more ways than one.

He wrote:

He's such an intelligent rusher. Bosa changes pace with hesitations, has the quickness to cross the face of blockers, and the power to run straight through them with a bull rush. He doesn't have a go-to move, although he has the most disgusting spin move in the league currently.

New Chargers addition J.C. Jackson landed just outside the top half of the list at No. 51. He earned Second-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2021, and is regarded as one the league's premier cornerbacks.

Miller wrote:

While his reactive athleticism is an outstanding fit for man coverage, he's no slouch when he's off the ball with his eyes on the quarterback.

Center Corey Linsley also made the list at No. 65, the highest ranked Chargers' offensive lineman. He made the Pro Bowl in his first season with the Chargers in 2021, and helped give much-needed protection for Herbert in the middle of the offensive line. Not only is he a polished run blocker, but Miller also adds that his pass protection provides something crucial for a young QB.

Miller wrote:

In pass protection, the veteran is one of the most cerebral centers in the league, which is a huge weight off the shoulders of a young QB like Herbert.