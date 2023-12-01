Key 2024 NFL Offseason Dates for Chargers

The Bolts 2024 offseason will be a busy one as the team hires a new general manager and head coach.

Here are key dates to keep an eye on during the 2024 NFL offseason:

JANUARY

Jan. 10 - Beginning at 1:00 p.m Pacific Time (PT), on the Wednesday following the final regular season weekend, rosters are frozen for clubs participating in the postseason with limited exceptions.

Jan. 15 - Special Eligibility Deadline. Deadline for college players who are underclassmen to apply for Special Eligibility. A list of underclassmen who have been approved for entry into the 2024 NFL Draft will be sent to clubs on January 19.

Jan. 22 - NFL clubs can conduct in-person Head Coach interviews with candidates who are employed by other NFL clubs. Prior to the conclusion of Divisional Playoff games, hiring clubs are permitted to conduct in-person Head Coach interviews with candidates who are employed by the hiring club or who are not employed in the NFL."

FEBRUARY

Feb. 4 - Pro Bowl Games

Feb. 20 - Beginning this date through 1:00 p.m. (PT) on March 5, clubs may designate Franchise or Transition Players.

Feb. 27 - March 4 - 2024 NFL Scouting Combine (Indianapolis)

MARCH

March 5 - Prior to 1:00 p.m. (PT), deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 11-13 - During the period beginning at 9 a.m. (PT) on March 11 and ending at 12:59:59 p.m. (PT) on March 13, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2023 player contracts at 1:00 p.m. (PT) on March 13. During the above two-day negotiating period, a prospective UFA who is not represented by an NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor ("Unrepresented Player") is permitted to communicate directly with a new club's front office officials (excluding the head coach and other members of the club's coaching staff) regarding contract negotiations. The club is responsible for confirming the player's status as an Unrepresented Player. No prospective unrestricted free agent is permitted to execute a contract with a new club until 1:00 p.m. (PT) on March 13.

March 13 - The 2024 League Year and Free Agency signing period begin at 1:00 p.m. (PT). Trading period for 2024 begins at 1:00 p.m. (PT) after expiration of all 2023 contracts. The first day of the 2024 League Year will end at 8:59:59 p.m. (PT) on March 13. Clubs will receive a Personnel Notice that will include all transactions submitted to the League office during the period between 1:00 p.m. (PT) and 8:59:59 p.m. (PT) on March 13.

March 24-27 - Annual League Meeting (Orlando)

APRIL

April 1 - Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2023 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.

April 17 - Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview or conduct a physical examination with a draft- eligible player at its club facility.

April 19 - Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 24 - Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to restricted free agents who signed offer sheets. Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview (including video and phone calls) or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at any location.

April 25-27 - 2024 NFL Draft (Detroit)

MAY

May 2 - Deadline for Clubs to exercise 5th-Year Option for players selected in the first round of the 2021 Draft.

May 3-6 or May 10-13 - Clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday on one of the two weekends following the Draft.

May 13 - Rookie Football Development Programs begin.