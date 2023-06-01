Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers hit the road for the first time in 2023 against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 at Nissan Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Sunday's matchup will mark the 45th regular season matchup between the two teams. The Chargers hold a 28-15-1 all-time record against the Titans, including having won three out of the last four contests.

The last meeting between these two teams came in Week 15 of the 2022 season, a game that went down to the wire.

Tied at 14 with 48 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert led a six play, 52-yard drive to set up Cameron Dicker's game-winning 43-yard field goal. The drive was highlighted by a spectacular connection between Herbert and wide receiver Mike Williams down the sideline that set up the Bolts in field goal range. Herbert finished the afternoon with 313 passing yards, while wide receiver Keenan Allen led the team in receiving with eight receptions for 86.

GAME DATE/TIME

Sunday, September 17

Kickoff is set for 10:00 a.m. (PT)

LOCATION

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, TN)

WATCH ON TV

Network: CBS

Play-by-play: TBD

Analyst: TBD

Sideline: TBD

STREAMING

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.

Other Affiliate Stations:

San Bernardino KATY 101.3 FM

Stockton/Modesto KFIV-AM 1360

Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM

San Diego KGB 101.5 FM & KLSD 1360 AM

Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM

Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140 & KLUC 98.5 HD2

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES