Los Angeles Chargers vs. New Orleans Saints: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers wrap up the preseason on the road against the New Orleans Saints.
PRESEASON MATCHUP HISTORY
- Friday's game will mark the 10th preseason matchup between these two teams. The Saints hold a 5-4 all-time preseason advantage versus the Chargers.
GAME DATE/TIME
- Friday, August 26
- Kickoff is set for 5:00 PM PDT
LOCATION
- Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, LA)
WATCH ON TV
The game will air on KCBS-TV in Los Angeles and Orange County. Spanish broadcast on EstrellaTV/62 (KRCA) in Los Angeles County.
Chargers vs. Saints can also be found on affiliate television stations including: KFMB (San Diego), KQCA (Sacramento), KBAK (Bakersfield), KSEE (Fresno), KSBW (Monterey), KTVX (Salt Lake City), and KGMB (Honolulu).
- Play-by-play: Noah Eagle
- Analyst: Dan Fouts
- Sideline: LaDainian Tomlinson and Hayley Elwood
WATCH ON MOBILE
Live Streams available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Chargers mobile website (for iOS devices/Safari browser ONLY)
- Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
LISTEN ON RADIO
Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.
Chargers radio in Spanish can be heard on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3, called by Adrian Garcia-Marquez and analyst Francisco Pinto, here.
Radio broadcasts throughout the preseason will be able to be heard across the following stations: KBFP-AM (Bakersfield), KORE-AM (Eugene, OR), KALZ-FM / KRZR-AM (Fresno), KXNT-AM (Las Vegas), KFIV-AM (Modesto/Stockton), KNWZ-FM, KNWH-AM (Palm Springs/Yucca Valley), KATY-FM (San Bernardino), KOGO-AM (San Diego).
Lo podrán seguir simultáneamente en Español a través de la Que Buena 105.5 Y 94.3 FM, por Estrella TV y también por el Chargers Mobile App opción en Español, con los relatos de Adrián García Márquez y los comentarios de un servidor.
