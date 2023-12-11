Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) travel on a short week to take on the division rival Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) in Week 15 at Allegiant Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Thursday's divisional matchup will mark the 128th regular-season matchup between the two teams. The Raiders hold a 67-58-2 all-time regular season record against the Bolts. However, the Chargers have won four out of the last six meetings. These teams aren't strangers to close games, as eight of the last nine meetings have been decided by one score.

The last meeting between these two teams came earlier in the season during Week 4 at SoFi Stadium, a game in which the Chargers won 24-17.

It was a historic day for Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who racked up 6.0 sacks in the win. It was a career-high for a single game in his career so far and also a franchise record. Mack also tied for second-most sacks in a single game in NFL history. His monster performance propelled the Bolts to a big division win early in the season.

GAME DATE/TIME

Thursday, December 14

Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV)

WATCH ON TV/APP

Network: TNF on Prime Video

App: Prime Video app

Play-by-play: Al Michaels

Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit

Sideline: Kaylee Hartung

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.

Other Affiliate Stations:

San Bernardino KATY 101.3 FM

Bakersfield KBFP 800 AM

Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM

Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM

Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140 & KLUC 98.5 HD2

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES

Chargers postgame press conferences are live streamed on the Chargers website and app (turn on notifications to receive updates on when the press conferences start). Press conferences are also available on demand following the live stream on the website, app and on YouTube.

