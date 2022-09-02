Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Bolts are No. 4 Team in The Athletic's AFC Preseason Rankings

Sep 02, 2022 at 10:54 AM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Buzz 09.02

The Bolts have been a popular top 10 choice among preseason power rankings.

Last week, Chargers.com looked at different NFL analysts and publications to see where they had the Bolts ranked.

On Thursday, The Athletic's Mike Sando released his results of where NFL executives rank all 16 AFC teams. The list was set by composite scores, as Sando asked five NFL front-office veterans where they ranked each team.

The Chargers came in near the top as the No. 4 overall team.

One executive said the combination of quarterback in Justin Herbert, playmakers around him and a strong offensive line was enough to garner a vote for No. 2 overall.

"They have very good skill players and they've got a pretty good line and they've got Herbert," one of the executives told Sando. "Their offense is going to be good."

A pair of executives had the Bolts as the second team in the conference, while two voted them sixth. Herbert is a major factor in the high rankings, but those lower on the team point to health as a major factor of how the Chargers season goes. Still, if they do stay healthy, they can see the Bolts go toe-to-toe against a longstanding AFC contender.

"Whether they fix the defense, that comes down to whether they are healthy," an executive told Sando.

"But when I think of the biggest threat to the Chiefs, I think of the Chargers first," he later added.

Only nine days remain until the season opener, and the Bolts will be able answer the questions some executives raised about some of last year's struggles. With a new-look team, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley likes what he has seen in his team and is ready to finally go out there and compete.

"I like what I see out there and I'm excited to get this group out there next week in the game week and see us compete together," said Staley during Thursday's press conference.

"Last year was last year," defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day said Thursday. "This is a new year, new people in the building. Our standard is our standard."

Sando's full list of NFL executive rankings can be found here.

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Dan Graziano: Don't Be Surprised if Bolts Have 'Top 3 Defense'

ESPN NFL writer thinks Chargers defense could be among league's best in 2022

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked 20th on NFL's Top 100 List

Cornerback was the eighth and final Bolts player to make the list, the most among all NFL teams

news

Where Do Bolts Land in Preseason Power Rankings?

Take a look at where various NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked leading into 2022 season

news

Don Coryell Eligible for Pro Football Hall of Fame 2023 Class

The legendary coach is the sole Coach/Contributor candidate up for a spot in the 2023 Class.

news

Chargers Land at No. 2 Overall in ESPN's Position Group Rankings

Bolts lead edge rushers on Mike Clay's list; have seven different position groups in top 10

news

Joey Bosa Ranked 30th on NFL's Top 100 Players List

Allen, Herbert, James and Ekeler were also unveiled on list between Nos. 51-30 earlier Sunday

news

Top Tweets | Internet Reacts to Derwin James Jr.'s Contract Extension

See what the football world had to say after James signed a multi-year deal Wednesday morning

news

Mike Tannenbaum Projects Justin Herbert to be NFL MVP in 2022

ESPN Insider predicts big things are in store for quarterback, Chargers this upcoming season

news

Linsley Ranked 60th, Slater 79th on NFL's Top 100 Players List

The pair of Pro Bowl offensive linemen become the first Chargers players named to the annual list

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked No. 1 on NFL.com's Top Cornerbacks List Entering 2022 Season

Blockbuster free-agent addition ranked No. 1 on David Carr's preseason list

news

Asante Samuel, Jr., Among NFL.com's CBs Poised for Breakout Season

2021 second-round pick among three cornerbacks on DeAngelo Hall's list

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Sony Michel. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Larry Rountree III.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 14 players to the practice squad.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today released one player and waived 26, including one with an injury designation.

news

Going the Distance with DeAndre Carter

"I'm trying to make a play out there. I'm trying to be exciting and explosive for our team and the crowd. Big returns are definitely big momentum shifts in the game for your team."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today reduced the roster to 80 players.

video

All In: Episode 1 | Get Your Mind Right

On the season premiere of ALL IN, go back inside Chargers headquarters as, after a rollercoaster 2021 season full of broken records and close finishes, the LA Chargers are back with a new rookie class and a retooled defense. Get exclusive access to the Bolts team meeting room as Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and more begin creating a championship mentality for 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 1st Episode of 'All In'

The 2022 season premiere is out, and here's a look at key storylines from the first episode of the all-access show

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Cowboys at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys

news

5 Takeaways: Palmer's TD Highlights Bolts 2nd Preseason Game

Second-year wide receiver had three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown Saturday night

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Best of Training Camp 2022

Take a look back at the Chargers time at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex for Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

news

How Breiden Fehoko is a 'Different Player' in Year 3

"When you're out there with older guys who are actually teaching you...it makes you realize that these guys want the best from you even though you're all competing."

news

What the Derwin James, Jr., Contract Extension Means for the Chargers

New deal between Bolts and All-Pro player ensures James remains versatile and vital piece of Chargers defense

news

Chargers Sign Derwin James Jr. to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Derwin James Jr., to a multi-year contract extension.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived three players and waived/injured two others.

video

Coming Soon: All In Season 2

All In is back for season 2 as your all-access pass to the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack and more prepare to make a run in 2022. All In Season 2 premieres August 22 at 10 am PDT on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.

news

Everything You Need to Know About the Launch of 'All In' Season 2

Episode 1 of the all-access, behind-the-scenes show premieres at 10 a.m. (PT) on Monday

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Open Up Preseason Slate at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1 game against the Rams

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked No. 1 on NFL.com's Top Cornerbacks List Entering 2022 Season

Blockbuster free-agent addition ranked No. 1 on David Carr's preseason list

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Training Camp Week 2

Take a look back at the second week of Chargers Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

gallery

Photos: Chargers Camp Day 8

Check out the best photos from the eighth day of Training Camp 2022 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Sage Surratt.

gallery

Photos: Back Together with the Bolt Fam

Check out some shots of the Bolt Fam packing the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Back Together Saturday!

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

gallery

Photos: The Bolts Report for Training Camp 2022

Check out the best photos of the squad rolling in for the start of camp

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Latest News
Advertising