What's the Chargers Ceiling Entering the 2023 Season?

With the Chargers regular-season opener just under three weeks away, the team has high hopes for the new season as they enter as one of the top teams in a very competitive AFC.

But just how high is the Bolts ceiling for 2023?

Using ESPN's Football Power Index, the outlet mapped out each team's ceiling and floor for 2023, as well as picking an X-factor that can decide which direction the team goes.

ESPN believes the Bolts ceiling is among the highest in the league.

The team was among seven total teams for the second-highest ceiling at 12-5, as the team is looking to build off a playoff berth last season. There's no question that the Bolts roster is one of the most talented in the league.

But for ESPN reporter Lindsey Thiry, the Chargers X-factor that will decide how close to that ceiling they get to will be the defensive side of the ball.

Thiry wrote: