What We Learned at the 2023 Combine

2. Good vibes with the new coordinators

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley had a busy Tuesday, as he made both the local and national media rounds.

As Staley looks toward Year 3 in charge, his biggest talking point was having a pair of new coordinatorson staff.

But Staley had nothing but praise from Kellen Moore and Derrick Ansley, as both have meshed well in their new roles.

Staley noted that Moore, a fresh face who was added to the staff as offensive coordinator in late January, has "the play style that I believe in" and focuses on "maximizing the quarterback."

Ansley isn't new around here, as he was the Bolts secondary coach the past two seasons. But he's more than ready for this new role as the defensive coordinator.

"He's been one of the most highly sought-after coaches in the NFL and in college the last couple years," Staley said. "He's as good of a defensive coach that I've been around and as good as a secondary coach as I've ever seen."

3. Plenty of on-field standouts

There were plenty of fireworks on the field the past few days at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and Texas running back Bijan Robinson were among the offensive players stole the show.

The Bolts are not in the market for a quarterback, but Richardson still impressed in the vertical jump (40.5 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-9), posting the best numbers for a quarterback in those drills since 2006. He also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds, which is tied for the fourth-fastest time for a QB since 2006.