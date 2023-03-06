Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

What We Learned at the 2023 Combine

Mar 06, 2023 at 12:51 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

combine

That's a wrap on the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

The Chargers spent the past week in Indianapolis getting to know prospects while also evaluating them through on-field drills, medical exams and in-person interviews.

There was also an eye on the current Bolts, too, as free agency begins next week.

Here are five takeaways from what we learned at the 2023 Combine:

1. Keenan Allen stays in powder blue

The biggest news of the week didn't have to do with a college prospect.

Instead, it was a short and strong statement from Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco.

"Keenan Allen isn't going anywhere."

While there had been outside rumblings that Allen could be on the move for salary cap-related reasons, Telesco put an end to that quickly.

The 30-year-old Allen, a 2013 third-round pick of the Chargers, will play his 11th season for the Bolts in 2023.

Allen has 796 career catches for 9,287 yards with 52 career touchdown catches.

He ranks second in franchise history in receptions, is third in receiving yards and is fourth overall in touchdown catches.

2. Good vibes with the new coordinators

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley had a busy Tuesday, as he made both the local and national media rounds.

As Staley looks toward Year 3 in charge, his biggest talking point was having a pair of new coordinatorson staff.

But Staley had nothing but praise from Kellen Moore and Derrick Ansley, as both have meshed well in their new roles.

Staley noted that Moore, a fresh face who was added to the staff as offensive coordinator in late January, has "the play style that I believe in" and focuses on "maximizing the quarterback."

Ansley isn't new around here, as he was the Bolts secondary coach the past two seasons. But he's more than ready for this new role as the defensive coordinator.

"He's been one of the most highly sought-after coaches in the NFL and in college the last couple years," Staley said. "He's as good of a defensive coach that I've been around and as good as a secondary coach as I've ever seen."

3. Plenty of on-field standouts

There were plenty of fireworks on the field the past few days at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and Texas running back Bijan Robinson were among the offensive players stole the show.

The Bolts are not in the market for a quarterback, but Richardson still impressed in the vertical jump (40.5 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-9), posting the best numbers for a quarterback in those drills since 2006. He also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds, which is tied for the fourth-fastest time for a QB since 2006.

Robinson, meanwhile, has been projected to the Chargers in recent mock drafts. His on-field workout was solid across the board — 4.46-second 40-yard dash, 37-inch vertical and 10-foot-7 broad jump — as he established himself as the draft's top running back.

Defensively, there was plenty of speed to go around.

Michigan cornerback DJ Turner II blazed to a 4.26 in the 40, the fastest at the Combine this year and tied for the fourth-fastest time ever.

Northwestern's Adetomiwa Adebawore, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 282 pounds, might have had a more impressive time.

The defensive end ran a 4.49 in the 40, the fastest of any player weighing 280-plus pounds since 2003.

Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks was among the all-around standouts with a 4.35 40, 42-inch vertical and 11-4 broad jump.

4. The tight end class is legit

The tight end class was the talk of the league before the Combine, with NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah saying it was the best group at that position he's seen in 10 years.

Pundits are still sky high on the group after the events in Indianapolis after media interviews and on-field drills.

Georgia's Darnell Washington, who measures in at 6-7 and 264 pounds, said he was "the most unique tight end in the draft."

He backed it up with a time of 4.64 in the 40, plus a 10-2 broad jump. Those marks were among the best by any tight end weighing 260-plus pounds in the past 20 years.

Notre Dame's Michael Mayer, Utah's Dalton Kincaid and Iowa's Sam LaPorta also impressed throughout the week.

Kincaid on Friday talked up his biggest strength.

"I think I'm one of the best pass catchers there is – not only in the tight end position but kind of throughout the draft," Kincaid said from the podium. "I think that's my best strength. I think I'm developing as a blocker, and I have room to grow in that aspect of my game."

5. The wide receivers impressed, too

Even with the Allen news (see above), there's a chance some experts could still have the Chargers taking a wide receiver in the first few rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Most pundits agree that continuing to surround Justin Herbert with skill players is always a safe bet, and there were a handful of wide receivers that stood out in Indianapolis.

Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the way in the 3-cone drill (6.57 seconds) and 20-yard shuttle (3.93 seconds). And Tennesee's Jalin Hyatt had the top broad jump at 11-3.

Both players have been projected to the Bolts in recent mock drafts.

Another name to watch?

Oklahoma's Marvin Mims, Jr., who put together a solid week at the Combine.

He tied for the fourth-fastest time in the 40 (4.38) and also tied for the fourth-best vertical jump (39-5) and 3-cone drill (6.90).

Mims, listed at 5-11 and 183 pounds, averaged 19.5 yards per catch in his college career.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

5 Takeaways From Derrick Ansley's Media Availability

The Chargers new defensive coordinator met with local reporters earlier this week to express his excitement for his new role and his vision for 2023

news

5 Takeaways: Staley on New Coordinators, 2023 Goals and Salyer's Future

Here are the key takeaways from  Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley's chat with local media members Tuesday afternoon in Indianapolis

news

Will Tight Ends Be the Deepest Position in the Draft?

The NFL Network analyst broke down prospects and offered insight to what the Bolts could do with the 21st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

5 Takeaways: What We Learned from Kellen Moore Today

The Chargers Offensive Coordinator held his first media availability Wednesday and shared his excitement on Justin Herbert and his vision for the Bolts offense

news

5 Takeaways: What New OC Kellen Moore Brings to the Bolts

The Chargers on Monday agreed to terms with Moore, who is 34 years old but has plenty of recent success in the NFL

news

5 Takeaways from Tom Telesco's Year-End Press Conference

The Chargers General Manager recapped the 2022 season and looked ahead to the offseason on Thursday morning

news

5 Takeaways from Brandon Staley's Year-End Press Conference

The Chargers Head Coach covered a variety of topics over 40 minutes on Wednesday morning

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Endure Bitter End in Wild Card Loss

The Bolts couldn't hold a double-digit halftime lead as they saw their season come to an end in Jacksonville.

news

Final Thoughts: Justin Herbert Ready for Playoff Debut

"It is always fun playing in January, and hopefully in February. That is when the memorable football happens. We're doing everything we can to just be our best."

news

Bolts Turn Attention to Jaguars, Staley Provides Update on Mike Williams

Chargers will alter weekly practice plan ahead of Saturday night's Wild Card game in Jacksonville

news

Final Thoughts: Bolts Locked In on Broncos, Not Other Games

"Our mind can't be in two places. That's not how competition works. Our full focus is going to be on Denver and playing our best football."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Latest News
Advertising