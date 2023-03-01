Tom Telesco: "Keenan Allen Isn't Going Anywhere"

The Chargers have no plans to move on from Keenan Allen.

"Keenan Allen isn't going anywhere," Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said Wednesday from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Telesco's statement means one of the best wide receivers in Bolts history remains with the team.

And it reiterates Telescos words from his year-end press conference when he was asked if it was "tempting" to move on from Allen and create potential salary cap space.

"It's not tempting to me," Telesco said on January 19. "Good players make money, and I would rather have a lot of good players on our roster than a lot of cap space."

The 30-year-old Allen, a 2013 third-round pick of the Chargers, just completed his 10th season in powder blue.

Allen has 796 career catches for 9,287 yards with 52 career touchdown catches.

He ranks second in franchise history in receptions, is third in receiving yards and is fourth overall in touchdown catches.

Telesco on Wednesday spoke with Peter Schrager on NFL Network and was in line with what he confirmed to local beat reporters.

"Keenan Allen, to me, he's our Andre Reed. He's our Charlie Joiner," Telesco said, referring to a pair of historically good wide receivers . "He's an incredible football player. We have a great quarterback, we need weapons around him, there's never been any thought of that.