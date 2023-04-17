Where Are Interior Offensive Linemen Among Bolts Draft Needs?

Is OL a position of need?

Baldinger sums up the interior of the Chargers offensive line the same way he does at tackle.

Which is to say the Chargers starting unit looks good on paper, but an injury could hamper expectations given the lack of depth and experience.

"They don't really have anybody behind your five," Baldinger said. "You don't have to take someone at the top of the draft but that's what I would think.

"You look at some teams and they have really addressed offensive line depth in free agency," Baldinger added. "They need to start developing people and the way to do that is to draft them."

Will the Chargers take an interior offensive lineman in Round 1? Likely not.

And while they might go with other positions in Rounds 2 and 3, adding extra bodies to this position group on Day 3 of the draft feels like a possibility.

Key draft questions

1. What did you think of the decision to move Salyer to right guard?

"I'm not sure yet because I have to see it. But everybody had to be impressed by what Jamaree did last year. He played really well. You can't pick a game and say, 'Oh, he was terrible.' He got beat but for a sixth-round pick they threw in there in the fourth game of the season, I'd like to see what he can do at right guard. I think that would be great value for him."

2. How did you assess Johnson's rookie season?

"I want to see him on the left side. I thought he was average and I didn't see a dominant player but … they should still get the best out of him."

3. Is Linsley still one of the league's top centers?

"Yeah. He's just so strong and that's what he's always been. There's not many guys stronger than him. He moves people and I think he's still a very good player. He missed some games last year and when he wasn't in there it was obvious."

4. Who is your favorite interior offensive lineman in the draft?

"I like Steve Avila from TCU. He played center a couple years ago but played left tackle and he's played guard. I think he's going to be an interior player, probably a second-round pick. Overall, it's a good interior class in the second and third rounds."

Expert rankings

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah currently has four interior offensive linemen in his overall Top 50: 33. Joe Tippman, 36. O'Cyrus Torrence, 45. Steve Avila and 48. John Michael Schmitz.

ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr., has no interior offensive linemen in his overall Top 25.

Rankings for interior linemen by Jeremiah, his NFL Media counterpart Bucky Brooks, Kiper, analytics site Pro Football Focus and The Athletic's Dane Brugler are listed below.

Potential Chargers options