Where Are Interior Offensive Linemen Among Bolts Draft Needs?

We chatted with NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger to break down the interior offensive linemen in this draft class. Baldinger, one of the top trenches experts around the league, can be found on Twitter @BaldyNFL for his analysis.
Chargers status at OL
The interior of the Chargers offensive line has come into focus in recent weeks, and the Bolts have a strong trio set to start in 2023.
Corey Linsley is back at center, as the veteran is viewed as an unheralded MVP on offense due to his play, leadership and rapport with Justin Herbert.
He'll be flanked by a pair of youngsters at guard, but both Zion Johnson and Jamaree Salyer showed plenty of promise as rookies in 2022.
Johnson was a 2022 first-round pick after starring at left guard at Boston College. He showed flashes of brilliance at right guard as a rookie and also dealt with a learning curve, and will now move back to his natural position.
The Bolts this offseason released Matt Feiler, who had started at left guard the past two seasons.
With Johnson moving from right to left, Salyer will now slide in at right guard after playing left tackle as a rookie. He was thrust into action after Rashawn Slater went down and performed admirably protecting Herbert's blindside for 15 total games.
Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said last month that he has confidence in both players as they change positions in their second seasons.
"We think Zion can be really good at left guard," Telesco said. "It's what he played in college.
"We think Jamaree can be good on the right side," Telesco added. "It doesn't really matter in the end, they can play either side, but it's just what we're going to go with for right now."
The Bolts have some depth behind the starting trio. Will Clapp re-signed after making three starts in place of Linsley in 2022. The Chargers also have Isaac Weaver at center, plus Brenden Jaimes and Austen Pleasants at guard.
Is OL a position of need?
Baldinger sums up the interior of the Chargers offensive line the same way he does at tackle.
Which is to say the Chargers starting unit looks good on paper, but an injury could hamper expectations given the lack of depth and experience.
"They don't really have anybody behind your five," Baldinger said. "You don't have to take someone at the top of the draft but that's what I would think.
"You look at some teams and they have really addressed offensive line depth in free agency," Baldinger added. "They need to start developing people and the way to do that is to draft them."
Will the Chargers take an interior offensive lineman in Round 1? Likely not.
And while they might go with other positions in Rounds 2 and 3, adding extra bodies to this position group on Day 3 of the draft feels like a possibility.
Key draft questions
1. What did you think of the decision to move Salyer to right guard?
"I'm not sure yet because I have to see it. But everybody had to be impressed by what Jamaree did last year. He played really well. You can't pick a game and say, 'Oh, he was terrible.' He got beat but for a sixth-round pick they threw in there in the fourth game of the season, I'd like to see what he can do at right guard. I think that would be great value for him."
2. How did you assess Johnson's rookie season?
"I want to see him on the left side. I thought he was average and I didn't see a dominant player but … they should still get the best out of him."
3. Is Linsley still one of the league's top centers?
"Yeah. He's just so strong and that's what he's always been. There's not many guys stronger than him. He moves people and I think he's still a very good player. He missed some games last year and when he wasn't in there it was obvious."
4. Who is your favorite interior offensive lineman in the draft?
"I like Steve Avila from TCU. He played center a couple years ago but played left tackle and he's played guard. I think he's going to be an interior player, probably a second-round pick. Overall, it's a good interior class in the second and third rounds."
Expert rankings
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah currently has four interior offensive linemen in his overall Top 50: 33. Joe Tippman, 36. O'Cyrus Torrence, 45. Steve Avila and 48. John Michael Schmitz.
ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr., has no interior offensive linemen in his overall Top 25.
Rankings for interior linemen by Jeremiah, his NFL Media counterpart Bucky Brooks, Kiper, analytics site Pro Football Focus and The Athletic's Dane Brugler are listed below.
Potential Chargers options
Note: Heights and weights are from each player's profile on NFL.com (linked for each player's name).
School: Florida | Year: Senior | Ht: 6-foot-5 | Wt: 330 pounds
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Bucky Brooks
|Mel Kiper, Jr.
|Pro Football Focus
|Dane Brugler
|IOL2
|IOL1
|OG2
|OG1
|OG2
2022 stats: 11 games; 698 offensive snaps at right guard (343 run blocking; 355 pass blocking); PFF overall grade of 88.0
Quick fact: Torrence played just one season for the Gators — and was a consensus All-American — after he transferred from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Baldy's Breakdown: "You can't get him off his feet. He's got a wide body inside and he's got power. He moves people and is stout at the point."
School: TCU | Year: Redshirt Senior | Ht: 6-foot-3 | Wt: 332 pounds
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Bucky Brooks
|Mel Kiper, Jr.
|Pro Football Focus
|Dane Brugler
|IOL3
|IOL3
|OG3
|OG2
|OG3
2022 stats: 15 games; 1,020 offensive snaps at left guard (480 run blocking; 540 pass blocking); PFF overall grade of 71.0
Quick fact: Avila is looking to be the first TCU guard drafted since 2010. And if he goes in Rounds 1 or 2, he'll be the first Frogs offensive lineman to do so since 1995.
School: Minnesota | Year: Redshirt Senior | Ht: 6-foot-3 | Wt: 301 pounds
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Bucky Brooks
|Mel Kiper, Jr.
|Pro Football Focus
|Dane Brugler
|IOL4
|IOL2
|C1
|C3
|C2
2022 stats: 12 games; 767 offensive snaps at center (465 run blocking; 302 pass blocking); PFF overall grade of 92.3
Quick fact: Schmitz's PFF grade of 92.3 was the best among all college centers in 2022.
Baldy's Breakdown: "He's a good prospect. I don't think he's a first-round pick and I don't love him … I don't see him using his hands violently like I think he can. But he's steady inside."
School: Wisconsin | Year: Redshirt Junior | Ht: 6-foot-5 | Wt: 313 pounds
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Bucky Brooks
|Mel Kiper, Jr.
|Pro Football Focus
|Dane Brugler
|IOL1
|IOL5
|C2
|C2
|C1
2022 stats: 12 games; 758 offensive snaps at center (399 run blocking; 359 pass blocking); PFF overall grade of 78.7
Quick fact: Tippman will carry on a strong Wisconsin tradition, as the Badgers have had an offensive lineman drafted in seven of the past 10 drafts.
School: Ohio State | Year: Redshirt Sophomore | Ht: 6-foot-3 | Wt: 303 pounds
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Bucky Brooks
|Mel Kiper, Jr.
|Pro Football Focus
|Dane Brugler
|--
|IOL4
|C4
|C1
|C4
2022 stats: 13 games; 827 offensive snaps at center (378 run blocking; 449 pass blocking); PFF overall grade of 82.4
Quick fact: A two-year starter up front, Wypler helped the Buckeyes finish as a top-10 offense in both seasons he was at center. Ohio State was the nation's No. 1 offense in points and yards per game in 2021.
