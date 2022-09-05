Chargers Land 6 Players on CBS Sports' Preseason All-NFL Team

The Chargers have some of the top talent in the league on both sides of the ball.
With great drafting and notable free agency additions, the Bolts are hoping for special things in 2022.
A group of writers and editors at CBS Sports released their Preseason All-NFL Team, where they voted on a 53-man lineup of the top projected players entering the 2022 season. The Chargers were well-represented, as six total Bolts made their 53-man roster.
Justin Herbert received the most votes at the quarterback position (seven), narrowly edging out Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes to top the list. They expect the young star to take it to another level and stamp himself in the upper echelon of quarterbacks following his first Pro Bowl appearance last season.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports wrote:
Everyone's buying into Herbert's laser-armed pocket passing for the Chargers, especially now that he's got a loaded supporting cast on both sides of the ball.
Presenting your 2022 Los Angeles Chargers
Another leap by Herbert would elevate the team, but it all starts with the offensive line — a position that also had two names on this roster.
Tackle Rashawn Slater received three votes and was the third tackle listed. Center Corey Linsley took home the most votes at his position with six, and was dubbed as a "lynchpin" to the Chargers offensive line.
With three players on offense, the Bolts also had the same amount of defensive players on the team. Outside linebacker Joey Bosa and cornerback J.C. Jackson both made the list at their respective positions.
And safety Derwin James, Jr., was a top vote-getter at his position. Although he is listed as safety, he is much more than that as his versatility allows him to move all around the field and play at different spots.
Benjamin wrote:
James is one of the NFL's most imposing, impactful defenders when healthy, hence the Chargers paying him big bucks this summer.
