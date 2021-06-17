Bolts Buzz: CBS Sports Rates Chargers Offseason

"It remains to be seen how first-time coach Brandon Staley will fare, especially considering he's got a defensive background and will be tasked with shepherding one of the game's top young QBs in Justin Herbert. But the Chargers got better in all the right places, adding a long-term blind-side blocker (Rashawn Slater) and All-Pro center (Corey Linsley) for their hotshot signal-caller, an underrated safety valve in (Jared) Cook, and a promising play-maker at corner in (Asante) Samuel. As long as Herbert stays upright and Staley's touch resonates with the talent on "D," they have the makings of a sneaky challenger."