Why Brock Bowers is the Top Tight End in 2024 Draft Class

S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

I think my leadership style is something that I can bring to the NFL. And what I learned as a leader at Minnesota, I'm a confrontational guy. I'm somebody that's not afraid to, speak up when you need to, but I'm also a guy that knows when to step back and learn and to listen. I believe God gave us two eyes and two ears and only one mouth for a reason. Because as a leader, you've got to know when to step back and when to listen and when to learn, and know when to take a step back, like I said, so you can gather all the information that you need in order to really rate that and be that confrontational guy and be that vocal guy out there. So I learned when to when to talk and when to listen.