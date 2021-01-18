GOT OUR GUY

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with Brandon Staley as the 17th head coach in franchise history. Staley served as the defensive coordinator in 2020 for the Los Angeles Rams after spending three seasons as the outside linebackers coach for Denver (2019) and Chicago (2017-18).
