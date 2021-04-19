Brandon Staley on Justin Herbert: 'He's One of the Guys'

When Chargers head coach Brandon Staley spoke with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer earlier this month, naturally the subject of starting quarterback Justin Herbert came up.
Staley said that one of his early takeaways since taking over the top job in January is how players have gravitated towards Herbert, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year.
"He's one of the guys," Staley told Breer in the MMQB. "I think that's the best compliment you can give a quarterback.
"It's the position I played and when you can earn the respect of your teammates because they think you're just one of the guys then, even though everyone knows he's a top pick, a franchise quarterback, one of the elite young players in the league, for the players to talk about his work ethic, and that he's not manufactured, that he doesn't try to do too much, he's just himself, that's awesome. He's got a lot of humility, a really good work ethic, just a great head on his shoulders, and that's what players respect. They respect you if you're a good dude and you're a good player. That's what people are attracted to. He's just got a refreshing way that attracts him to all different shapes and sizes, all different ages."
In 15 starts last season, Herbert threw for 4,336 yards and a rookie-record 31 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions.
