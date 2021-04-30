Wildcats Turned Chargers React to Reunion with Rashawn Slater

After Rashawn Slater’s name was called on Thursday during the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, you couldn't help but think of the Northwestern connection that's continuing to brew on the Bolts.
That's because Slater has reunited with running back Justin Jackson and defensive end Joe Gaziano.
I reached out to both Jackson and Gaziano and here are their quick thoughts about the Wildcat turned Charger:
Take a look at some of the best photos of the newest Charger, Rashawn Slater!!
“I was with him for a year, but as a freshman, this man was out-lifting seniors! With glasses on! Crazy! (He's a) soft-spoken guy, but a beast on the field!” Justin Jackson
“He’s an awesome dude! Incredibly talented on the field but you would never know it just from talking to him. I’m excited to see him dominate against the best of the best every week.” – Joe Gaziano Joe Gaziano
