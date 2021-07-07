Bolts Buzz: Where Does Joey Bosa Rank Among ESPN's Top Edge Rushers?

Jeremy Fowler recently wrote an article "Ranking the NFL’s top 10 edge rushers for 2021" (subscription required). The Chargers' Joey Bosa came in at No. 3 on the list. Here is what Fowler wrote:
"Pass-rush purists love Bosa, and that showed in the voting. Some who preferred singular athletes such as Garrett were a bit lower on Bosa, while those who prioritize technique love him.
"Best technician in the NFL -- great short-area speed, best hands," one NFL personnel evaluator said.
The game's highest-paid pass-rusher at $27.5 million per year, Bosa had another tremendous season, putting up a 24.9% pass-rush win rate (fifth in the league). He created 26 incompletions, fourth best among edge rushers, though he didn't match his peers in double-team effectiveness (five wins on 64 attempts, 7.8%).
"He's a load," an NFL veteran offensive lineman told me. "His ability to create leverage makes for a long day.""
