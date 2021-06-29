Bolts Buzz: NFL.com Rates Chargers as "Complete Team"

"Heading into the 2021 campaign, promising rookie receiver Josh Palmer should get plenty of action alongside veteran studs Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, while Jared Cook and third-round selection Tre' McKitty aim to fill the void left by Hunter Henry's free agency departure. Getting Austin Ekeler back healthy is huge, and the free-agent additions to the offensive line (All-Pro center Corey Linsley, tackle Matt Feiler) should pay off in a big way this fall. The most notable move up front, though, was the drafting of tackle Rashawn Slater at No. 13 overall. This was one of the best picks in terms of value and need in the entire draft. I had Slater graded as my top offensive lineman in this class."

Ross was also complementary of Los Angeles' defensive talent: