Bolts Buzz: NFL.com Rates Chargers as "Complete Team"

Marc Ross of NFL.com recently ranked the "Top 5 Complete Teams Heading Into the 2021 Season". He ranked the Bolts fourth overall, noting the talent on the roster despite a 7-9 campaign in 2020.
Ross also said that Justin Herbert "has the potential to become a top-five quarterback if he continues to progress under first-year Chargers OC Joe Lombardi." Perhaps one of the other reasons Herbert can achieve this is the offensive personnel that surrounds him. Here's more from Ross:
"Heading into the 2021 campaign, promising rookie receiver Josh Palmer should get plenty of action alongside veteran studs Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, while Jared Cook and third-round selection Tre' McKitty aim to fill the void left by Hunter Henry's free agency departure. Getting Austin Ekeler back healthy is huge, and the free-agent additions to the offensive line (All-Pro center Corey Linsley, tackle Matt Feiler) should pay off in a big way this fall. The most notable move up front, though, was the drafting of tackle Rashawn Slater at No. 13 overall. This was one of the best picks in terms of value and need in the entire draft. I had Slater graded as my top offensive lineman in this class."
Ross was also complementary of Los Angeles' defensive talent:
"The Chargers might not have the big names on defense outside of Joey Bosa and Derwin James, but this is a solid unit from top to bottom. Linval Joseph demands attention inside, linebacker Kenneth Murray should build off his solid rookie campaign, and the secondary has the personnel to be special (even after losing Casey Hayward). I loved the Asante Samuel Jr. pick in this year's draft, too, as he'll add even more depth to a unit that's tasked with containing Patrick Mahomes twice a year. Brandon Staley went from one uber-talented defense to another, and only had to drive down the freeway to do it."
