Where Are Bosa, Mack Among NFL's Best Pass Rushing Tandems?

Jun 19, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Omar Navarro

Bosa and Mack Buzz

The pass rushing duo of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack is one of the most accomplished in the NFL — and has shown glimpses of the havoc they can create together on opposing offenses.

Bosa and Mack showed the NFL just what they're capable of in last year's season opener where they put on a dominant display of pass rush and run defense. Though the duo played just five regular season games together in 2022, they combined for 6.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss in those games together.

And look out for the duo in 2023.

Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton recently released his rankings of the best pass-rushing duos ahead of the season, with Bosa and Mack sitting at No. 2.

Even with the limited sample size, Moton believes that the two have shown more than enough in their careers to rank among the league's best duos.

Moton wrote:

Clearly, Mack and Bosa have shown the ability to dominate in the trenches as the lead edge-rusher for a defense, which is why they're ranked second among the league's pass-rushing duos.

On the flip side, Mack and Bosa didn't have a chance to build much chemistry together because the latter battled a groin injury for most of the 2022 season. For that reason, they're not the No. 1 tandem.

Photos: Mini-Camp 2023 Day 2

Check out the best photos from Day 2 of Chargers Mini-Camp 2023

Bosa, a four-time Pro Bowler and 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year, has been among the best in the league individually with four double-digit sack seasons in his career. And Mack has had quite the career as well, winning a Defensive Player of the Year Award and earning three First-Team All-Pro honors to go along with other accolades.

The duo has shown just how dangerous and lethal they can be when they share the field, and both mentioned at the start of OTAs that the more reps the two get together, the more the two can become a special pairing.

The potential is there with Bosa and Mack, and Moton believes we haven't seen the finished product from these two as a duo — something that opposing offenses around the NFL do not want to hear.

Moton wrote:

Though Mack hasn't recorded a double-digit sack campaign since 2018, he's still a high-level pass-rusher with at least eight in three of the previous four terms. If Bosa avoids the injury bug, which has plagued him in recent years, the Chargers will see how this duo looks at full speed, and that's a scary thought for the rest of the league.

To read Moton's full rankings, click here.

Bolt Up!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

