Where Are Bosa, Mack Among NFL's Best Pass Rushing Tandems?

Bosa, a four-time Pro Bowler and 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year, has been among the best in the league individually with four double-digit sack seasons in his career. And Mack has had quite the career as well, winning a Defensive Player of the Year Award and earning three First-Team All-Pro honors to go along with other accolades.

The duo has shown just how dangerous and lethal they can be when they share the field, and both mentioned at the start of OTAs that the more reps the two get together, the more the two can become a special pairing.

The potential is there with Bosa and Mack, and Moton believes we haven't seen the finished product from these two as a duo — something that opposing offenses around the NFL do not want to hear.

Moton wrote:

Though Mack hasn't recorded a double-digit sack campaign since 2018, he's still a high-level pass-rusher with at least eight in three of the previous four terms. If Bosa avoids the injury bug, which has plagued him in recent years, the Chargers will see how this duo looks at full speed, and that's a scary thought for the rest of the league.