Bosa, Mack Aim to be 'Rare Tandem' in Year 2 Together 

Both Bosa and Mack said they are healthier than they were a year ago at this time.

Bosa had battled chronic groin issues but said Monday he's feeling the best he has in years. And Mack, who was coming off late-season foot surgery in 2021, said Monday that a full offseason has him feeling like his old self.

"I feel pretty good. I was coming off that injury last year," Mack said. "Being able to get into it and get into a regiment faster and run and do all of the things that I would normally do during the offseason, it feels great."

The Chargers will need the duo to be at their best as they deal with a challenging 2023 schedule that features one elite AFC quarterback after another.

And the tandem's presence on the edge should help out a run defense that struggled on the outside last season.

If everything goes according to plan, the vision the Bolts had of Bosa and Mack playing together could fully come to fruition, even if it's a year later than they hoped.

"I think the more time that we're out there together, the more comfortable we're going to be together and the more that we're going to understand each other when somebody is doing something in the rush," Bosa said. "Like I said last year a bunch of times, I think we complement each other well.

"Once we get more reps and more time together, it'll start being non-verbal communication out there," Bosa added. "We'll really get a feel for each other and when a guy is going high, a guy is going low. I think we have the opportunity to really get to a special spot between us two."

Has the NFL seen what the two can do together?