Austin Ekeler, Michael Davis 'In the Same League' With Giorgio Armani, Chargers LUX

"For me, that was quite the experience," Davis told CBS Los Angeles. "That was my first time ever being in the Giorgio Armani store. I actually heard a lot about Giorgio Armani, but I always thought it was kind of out of my league. And I guess we're all in the same league now."

"Just seeing the variety and the quality of all the different outfits – the suits, the pants, the shoes, it's top to bottom," Ekeler added. "So, it's a full experience. And then the outfit that I was wearing – that we were both wearing in our photo shoot – we were feeling pretty good.

"It just gives you some type of stature feeling. I'm feeling like I'm cleaned up, I'm ready to go, I'm ready to go take care of business."

According to the release, Giorgio Armani and the Chargers will work together by "co-creating events, content, and programming addressed to Chargers LUX premium members and VIP clientele." The duo of Ekeler and Davis have already kicked things off ahead of the 2021 season.

"First off, Austin and Michael are two incredibly charismatic, stylish guys to begin with," said Vice President of Chargers LUX Kevin Gessay. "So, when you think about who they are already as athletes and as people, it makes complete sense for them to be involved in the program to showcase to our LUX members what it's going to be like to partner with such an iconic brand like Giorgio Armani."