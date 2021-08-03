Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Giorgio Armani to Become the Official Luxury Style Partner of the Chargers' Exclusive Premium Membership Program, Chargers LUX 

Aug 03, 2021 at 01:55 PM
Chargers Communications
Giorgio Armani and the Los Angeles Chargers announced their partnership today. The Italian brand will be the official luxury style partner of Chargers LUX, the team's exclusive premium membership program. 

Giorgio Armani and the Chargers will work together to redefine luxury in sports hospitality by co-creating events, content and programming addressed to Chargers LUX premium members and VIP clientele. In addition, Giorgio Armani and Chargers will partner to develop personal experiences, exclusive premium activations and customized merchandise for Chargers LUX members.

"Armani is synonymous with pushing boundaries and by aligning with Chargers LUX, we have the opportunity to truly transform premium hospitality in sports," said Chargers LUX Vice President Kevin Gessay. "We could not be more honored and excited about this special partnership with Giorgio Armani that will bring together sports hospitality and style for our fans."

Giorgio Armani - a pioneer of red-carpet fashion with a unique, timeless style, combining elegance with comfort and craftsmanship - and the Chargers - with some of the most influential social media platforms in sports and one of the most stylish uniform collections in the NFL – are acknowledged innovators in their respective industries. This partnership will further highlight each respective brand's ability to continue to push through boundaries and create memorable moments.

In the Chargers ongoing effort to continue to elevate and redefine premium sports hospitality, Giorgio Armani enhances the current LUX potential partners and programming. 

ABOUT THE ARMANI GROUP

Founded in 1975 by Giorgio Armani, who is its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, the Armani Group is one of the world's leading fashion and luxury companies, with 8,900 employees and eight production plants. The Group designs, manufactures, distributes, and directly sells fashion and lifestyle products such as clothing, accessories, eyewear, watches, jewelry, cosmetics, perfumes, furniture, and furnishings, and operates in the restaurant and hotel business. 

ABOUT CHARGERS LUX

Chargers LUX is a premium membership program that connects suite owners and select club seat owners to the Los Angeles lifestyle through exclusive access to high-end hospitality, business and entertainment benefits year round at no additional cost. Partners include Giorgio Armani, Spring Place, Velocity, and Confirmed 360.

