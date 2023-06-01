Sports Illustrated Predicts Austin Ekeler Will Lead NFL in Touchdowns … Again

And Orr's point about Ekeler's dominance inside the 5-yard line is also spot on, as exactly half of his 38 touchdowns over the past two years are five yards or less.

Ekeler and the Bolts recently agreed to a revised contract that add some incentives to the running back's deal in 2023.

But Ekeler wasn't the only Charger to be included in Orr's predictions, as he also opined that neither Mike Williams nor Keenan Allen will lead the Chargers in receiving yards in 2023.

Orr wrote:

Maybe Quentin Johnston will be the guy. Maybe Josh Palmer. Either way, a pair of Chargers offensive stalwarts will witness a changing of the guard.

Perhaps someone like Gerald Everett surprisingly leads the way here. But this is a far out take from Orr about the Bolts passing attack.

And speaking of that, Orr also included quarterback Justin Herbert in his predictions, noting that the Chargers franchise quarterback will set a career low in interceptions.

Orr gave an early prediction on Herbert's stat line in 2023.

Herbert will throw 33 touchdowns this year under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. He will throw only nine interceptions.