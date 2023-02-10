Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Austin Ekeler Lands at No. 2 in NFL.com's RB Rankings

Feb 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

The 2022 season was arguably running back Austin Ekeler's best one yet.

Coming off a year in which he was tied for the lead in total touchdowns, Ekeler doubled down and captured the touchdown title all for himself in 2022. A touchdown machine with 38 total scores in two seasons, Ekeler's presence on the offense became much bigger for the Chargers this past season as the unit suffered through a myriad of injuries.

Ekeler's high-level play led former All-Pro running back Maurice Jones-Drew, now an analyst for NFL Network, to rank Ekeler second in his latest RB Index where he ranked all 75 running backs who started a game.

Jones-Drew wrote:

A do-it-all playmaker for the Chargers, Ekeler's 2022 campaign was one for the ages. His 107 receptions set a franchise single-season record, and he became the fifth player in the Super Bowl era to have at least 800 rushing yards, 10 rushing TDs, 700 receiving yards and five receiving TDs in a single season, according to NFL Research.

Top Shots 2022: Best of Austin Ekeler

Take a look back at the best photos of Austin Ekeler's 2022 campaign

230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_001
1 / 74
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_002
2 / 74
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_003
3 / 74
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_004
4 / 74
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_005
5 / 74
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_006
6 / 74
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_007
7 / 74
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_008
8 / 74
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_009
9 / 74
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_010
10 / 74
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_011
11 / 74
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_012
12 / 74
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_013
13 / 74
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_014
14 / 74
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_015
15 / 74
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_016
16 / 74
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_017
17 / 74
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_018
18 / 74
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_019
19 / 74
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_020
20 / 74
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_021
21 / 74
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_022
22 / 74
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_023
23 / 74
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_024
24 / 74
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_025
25 / 74
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_026
26 / 74
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_027
27 / 74
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_028
28 / 74
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_029
29 / 74
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_030
30 / 74
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_031
31 / 74
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_032
32 / 74
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_033
33 / 74
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_034
34 / 74
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_035
35 / 74
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_036
36 / 74
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_037
37 / 74
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_038
38 / 74
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_039
39 / 74
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_040
40 / 74
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_041
41 / 74
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_042
42 / 74
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_043
43 / 74
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_044
44 / 74
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_045
45 / 74
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_046
46 / 74
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_047
47 / 74
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_048
48 / 74
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_049
49 / 74
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_050
50 / 74
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_051
51 / 74
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_052
52 / 74
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_053
53 / 74
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_054
54 / 74
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_055
55 / 74
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_056
56 / 74
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_057
57 / 74
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_058
58 / 74
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_059
59 / 74
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_060
60 / 74
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_061
61 / 74
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_062
62 / 74
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_063
63 / 74
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_064
64 / 74
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_065
65 / 74
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_066
66 / 74
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_067
67 / 74
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_068
68 / 74
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_069
69 / 74
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_070
70 / 74
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_071
71 / 74
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_072
72 / 74
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_073
73 / 74
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230208_TopShotsEkeler_Gallery_074
74 / 74
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
His big statistical season was needed, as he was a security option for quarterback Justin Herbert at many points throughout the year. Ekeler's 1,637 scrimmage yards were his highest for a single season. Including the playoffs, he has scored 40 touchdowns in his last 38 games.

His ability to be effective on the ground and through the air is what makes Jones-Drew rank him so highly — something that both Ekeler and the player at the top spot share.

Jones-Drew wrote:

The unique skill sets of [Christian] McCaffrey and Ekeler -- the fact that they are constantly producing in both the run and pass games for their respective offenses -- is why they sit at Nos. 1 and 2 on this list.

While Ekeler took the No. 2 spot in the rankings, another member of the Bolts also made the rankings.

Running back Joshua Kelley, who started in Week 15 against the Titans, was No. 58 on Jones-Drew's list, as his style of running was a great changeup to what Ekeler provides and showed promise as the Chargers second running back.

Jones-Drew wrote:

Kelley is a great complement to elusive playmaker Austin Ekeler, seeing how the third-year pro excels as a physical downhill runner for the Chargers. Though he didn't post career bests in carries or rush yards, he was efficient in 2022 with a career-high yards-per-carry average (4.2).

Kelley ran for 287 yards and a pair of scores in 13 games in 2022.

To read Jones-Drew's full rankings, click here.

