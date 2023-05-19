5 Chargers Questions Ahead of OTA Practices

2. How does Eric Kendricks fit in?

The Bolts are running it back on defense, as nearly every starter from a year ago remains on the roster.

The only outside addition in free agency was Kendricks, a linebacker who spent the past eight seasons with the Vikings.

Kendricks, by all accounts, has meshed well with his new teammates this spring and will be looked to for his leadership once the season arrives.

But OTAs will offer the first chance to see him in action, and the first chance for help to help shore up a Chargers run defense that was inconsistent at times in 2022.

"I think having Eric back there is going to definitely help us make those adjustments faster, less wasted time, less thinking," Sebastian Joseph-Day said this week of Kendricks. "He will be able to see that faster and get it communicated to us. That will help, honestly, everyone play faster.

"At the end of the day, you can't play defense slow," Joseph-Day added. "The moment you're a step behind or you miss something, that's how you get got. It's definitely going to help us, for sure."

3. What's in store for the offensive line?

Hello, Rashawn Slater.

The Chargers franchise left tackle was on a stellar trajectory before a biceps injury ended his season in Week 3 last year.

Slater is fully healthy now and will be a welcome sight protecting the quarterback's blindside in spring practices.

As for the rest of the offensive line, Corey Linsley (center) and Trey Pipkins III (right tackle) are back in their usual spots, too.

All eyes will be on the guard spots, which underwent some shuffling this offseason.

Zion Johnson started every game as a rookie at right guard but is moving to the left side, the spot where he shined at Boston College on the way to being a first-round pick.

Jamare Salyer is transitioning to right guard after filling in for Slater at left tackle in his own rookie season. Salyer's position flexibility was highly valued by the Bolts a year ago but the hope is that he settles into his new spot quickly.