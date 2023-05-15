Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

A Conversation With: An NFL Schedule Maker

May 15, 2023 at 10:28 AM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

CW

The Chargers 2023 schedule is set in stone.

We chatted with Onnie Bose, the NFL's Vice President of Broadcasting, who is a key member is helping generate each team's schedule.

Here's our 1-on-1 conversation with Bose.

Thank you for the time, Onnie. To start out, what's your role in the NFL, how long have you done it and what does your job entail?

Bose: My title is Vice President of Broadcasting and I've been with the league for 17 years. I had three years in the events department in the middle there but I've been in the broadcasting department and part of the schedule creation process for something like 15 out of the last 17 years.

More broadly than that, during the scheduling I'm alongside Mike North, Howard Katz, Charlotte Carey and others in the day-to-day of pulling the schedule, creating the schedule and kind of shaping what direction we want to take.

Beyond that, myself and our broader department, our job is generally managing relationships with our TV networks. Start with making the schedule to how we get the games on the air and administering the games themselves, commercial breaks in things like that … production around major events like Super Bowl and the draft … it all generally focuses on television and media partners.

How much of a monster is creating the schedule every year? It seems like a lot to create it but also to have all the pieces fit together perfectly?

Bose: Yeah, the schedule is a daunting challenge that we take on every year. But it's something that, the small group of us that work on it, we love it. We love it as an intellectual challenge, love it as solving a puzzle that has different requirements every year. And there's the impact of what it means and what these last couple days has been like with the anticipation with the release of the schedule.

The Chargers knew their opponents and knew where they were going to play their games, but it means so much to know how they're going to be sequenced and how they fall into what windows. It's a monster in the sense that it's always a challenge but it's also always something we really relish being a part of.

What is the NFL's general view on the Chargers? What makes them a high-profile team?

Bose: Look, a couple things, right? One is a general kind of trend toward success and making the playoffs and being right down to the wire the previous season. Obviously, a quarterback with a lot of ceiling and performance so far and some excitement around the overall roster. And then it plays to your opponents and your division and kind of the games that we have seen over the last few years.

They are going to be in that mix and that category where we're seeing that shift in perception and balance around star quarterbacks into the AFC. In a world where we see Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, now Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson are going to be competing against each other to win their divisions and get the top seed in that conference. Some number of very high-profile quarterbacks are not going to make the playoffs, but the Chargers are right in that mix and that makes them a very appealing team for us to put into big television windows."

Is it fair to say that if the Chargers didn't have Herbert then we wouldn't get the max of six primetime games?

Bose: Look, it might be chicken and egg. If you didn't have Herbert, would the team have been a playoff team? Would they have been competitive for the playoffs down the line? It's a little bit of both, but part of it is that we look for competitive matchups and games that are going to be meaningful. But there's no doubt about it that it's a star-driven league, so a star quarterback has a lot of appeal, particularly in primetime games. If my team isn't playing, am I interested to tune into this game?

Let's go through the primetime games beginning with Dallas. Was Kellen Moore a factor in that or was it more about the teams themselves?

Bose: That will be a great storyline for ESPN when they broadcast the game. I don't know that it necessarily drove how we looked at it. That game was going to fall into big window. A couple years ago that was an early-season CBS game [in 2021] that went down to the wire and was the most-viewed game of the year on CBS. So we look at that as a game that is going to be inherently appealing, we expect two good offenses and that's a perfect example of a fan being interested in tuning into that game.

Photos: Draft Class 2023 Portraits

Take a look at the Chargers 2023 Draft Class

1st Round Pick Quentin Johnston - WR - TCU
1 / 14

1st Round Pick Quentin Johnston - WR - TCU

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2nd Round Pick Tuli Tuipulotu - EDGE - USC
2 / 14

2nd Round Pick Tuli Tuipulotu - EDGE - USC

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3rd Round Pick Daiyan Henley - LB - Washington State
3 / 14

3rd Round Pick Daiyan Henley - LB - Washington State

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4th Round Pick Derius Davis - WR - TCU
4 / 14

4th Round Pick Derius Davis - WR - TCU

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5th Round Pick Jordan McFadden - OL - Clemson
5 / 14

5th Round Pick Jordan McFadden - OL - Clemson

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6th Round Pick Scott Matlock - DT - Washington State
6 / 14

6th Round Pick Scott Matlock - DT - Washington State

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7th Round Pick Max Duggan - QB - TCU
7 / 14

7th Round Pick Max Duggan - QB - TCU

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1st Round Pick Quentin Johnston - WR - TCU
8 / 14

1st Round Pick Quentin Johnston - WR - TCU

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2nd Round Pick Tuli Tuipulotu - EDGE - USC
9 / 14

2nd Round Pick Tuli Tuipulotu - EDGE - USC

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3rd Round Pick Daiyan Henley - LB - Washington State
10 / 14

3rd Round Pick Daiyan Henley - LB - Washington State

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4th Round Pick Derius Davis - WR - TCU
11 / 14

4th Round Pick Derius Davis - WR - TCU

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5th Round Pick Jordan McFadden - OL - Clemson
12 / 14

5th Round Pick Jordan McFadden - OL - Clemson

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6th Round Pick Scott Matlock - DT - Washington State
13 / 14

6th Round Pick Scott Matlock - DT - Washington State

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7th Round Pick Max Duggan - QB - TCU
14 / 14

7th Round Pick Max Duggan - QB - TCU

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

How about the Bears on Sunday Night Football in Week 8? It's an NFC opponent, but was the draw of Herbert-Fields the draw there?

Bose: That's certainly part of it. The Bears are interesting. On one hand, they had the No. 1 pick in the draft and the ultimately traded it away. So maybe by definition they don't feel like a team with a primetime window. But it's a team that played close games and has a quarterback who is up and coming. There's a lot of optimism about that roster and there's the potential of that division being very much up for grabs. We looked at them as a team with a large fan base … they could fall into any numbers of windows. Again, there is that appeal with the quarterbacks but there's also a mix of wanting to get each of those teams on a few times. It kind of fell into our mix and we liked it."

I'm guessing the Jets game on Monday Night Football is pretty self-explanatory with the quarterback matchup and AFC contender status?

Bose: Yes, absolutely.

That trip to New York might be the toughest road trip in terms of traveling home in the middle of the night. Do you take that into account?

Bose: We are cognizant of it but there's going to be matchups like that one. Every year there's going to be some of those. But we'll play those on a Monday night and generally won't do a cross-country Thursday night game. But on a Monday night … we're aware of it and certainly want to make sure that when they come back from that trip that it falls with a home game the week after. It would be pretty challenging to put a team on the road after a road cross-country Monday. Those are the kind of things we look out for. And if it had fallen in a different way, we might not have wanted to pick that schedule.

Another big QB matchup in Week 12 with the Ravens was probably appealing for Sunday Night Football, yeah?

Bose: Exactly. This goes to what I was saying about the strength of the quarterbacks in the AFC. We expect both of those teams to be in the mix and competing for the playoffs. We kind of look at Thanksgiving onward as the run to the playoffs. From our point of view, that's a game we expect to hold up on Sunday Night Football. They should both be competitive and it should be a meaningful game.

Let's get to the lone Thursday game. On the flip side of the New York trip, was the flip side here trying to make travel as close as possible?

Bose: Yeah, we have some general guidelines where we try to limit the travel on a Thursday, Usually we won't play you three times zones away unless we had a prior conversation. It's unrelated to the Chargers, but the Giants are heading out to the West Coast. They're playing at Arizona and at San Francisco, and they asked us to pair those games to eliminate a cross-country trip. We went back and said, 'OK, if we can get that done, are you willing to play one of those on a Thursday?' And they were, but that's the only example where you'd play a three-time zone game on Thursday night. Division games are very common on Thursday night and you try to limit the amount of travel, particularly on a road Thursday.

The final scheduled primetime game is Week 16 at home against Buffalo on a Saturday night. That one could be big for AFC playoff seeding, correct?

Bose: Same conversation as the Baltimore one. That game is scheduled to be played on Peacock, so it's an exclusive game on NBC's streaming service. As part of the new contract that started this year they get one game. With Christmas Eve falling on Sunday, in the past we have moved the Sunday night game to Saturday. In the broader AFC, this is a pretty meaningful game on Christmas Eve.

Photos: Rookie Mini-Camp Day 2

Check out some photos of the second day of Chargers Rookie Mini-Camp 2023 at Hoag Performance Center

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
1 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
2 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
3 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
4 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
5 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
6 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
7 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
8 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
9 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
10 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
11 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
12 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
13 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
14 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
15 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
16 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
17 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
18 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
19 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
20 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
21 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
22 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
23 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
24 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
25 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
26 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
27 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
28 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
29 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
30 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
31 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
32 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
33 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
34 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
35 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
36 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
37 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
38 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
39 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
40 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
41 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
42 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
43 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
44 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
45 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
46 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
47 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
48 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
49 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
50 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
51 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
52 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
53 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
54 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
55 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
56 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
57 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
58 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
59 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
60 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
61 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
62 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
63 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
64 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
65 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
66 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp
67 / 67

The Chargers 2023 rookie class hits the field for Day 2 of Rookie Mini-Camp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Was it weird not to schedule a primetime game against the Chiefs this year? Of course, there is still a chance it gets flexed to Sunday Night Football in Week 18.

Bose: The other game [Week 7] falls into the CBS doubleheader window, The Chiefs and Chargers play great primetime games for the past few years, so that was just a function of how the schedule played out. We'd love to see it in primetime but we love it in the doubleheader window. And then in Week 18, it could be really interesting and meaningful.

Do you ever hear feedback from teams — good or bad — after the schedule comes out?

Bose: Yes, we always tell our teams and networks that it's an open dialogue. As part of the process when we put the schedule out Thursday night, we call all the teams Wednesday to give them their schedule and give them a chance to review it. Sometimes you get a gut reaction of, 'Oh, I really like this,' or 'This concerns me.' Then everybody takes time to digest the schedule and see what everybody else got. From time to time, teams will call us and give us additional feedback … maybe things we have on our radar but didn't think about, but something teams come up with something we hadn't thought about.

Final question … when do you start working on next year's schedule?

Bose: Ha! On a formal basis, the day the season ends, you know the opponents and the standings, so games are locked in. And probably in the fall we may start thinking about what's shaping up as the season plays out. Maybe a team is unexpectedly better than we thought or there's a team that is not performing quite as well. You start thinking about that but really don't spend a ton of energy on it until after the season ends. And from a practical basis, it's post-Super Bowl. After the Super Bowl is when we really roll up our sleeves and dig in on it.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

A Conversation With: JoJo Wooden

We caught up with the Chargers Director of Player Personnel ahead of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

news

A Conversation With: Derwin James, Jr.

We caught up with the Bolts safety on Radio Row at Super Bowl LVII

news

A Conversation With: Kellen Moore

"Let's build on all the great things that Justin Herbert has. We'll certainly bring more into the system...but ultimately, this is his show and I'm really excited to help guide him and lead him."

news

Rookie On the Right: A Conversation with Zion Johnson

"One of the things we try to stress with each other is just communication. If we're on the same page, then we're gonna be a lot better and more cohesive as an offensive line."

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

A Conversation With: JT Woods

The rookie safety shares why he feels the Chargers are the 'perfect team' for him, his track background, the debate between Whataburger and In-N-Out, and more.

news

A Conversation With: Nasir Adderley

"I want to be a leading communicator in our secondary. I want to just make sure I'm doing my job at a high level and making sure I'm giving everything I can to this team."

news

Evaluating Kyzir White's Emergence with LBs Coach Michael Wilhoite

Wilhoite details how the scheme and White's physicality were the perfect match, why he's encouraged about Kenneth Murray moving forward, and more.

news

Evaluating Derwin James' Impact with Secondary Coach Derrick Ansley

Ansley details what it was like having Derwin James play multiple positions while calling defensive plays, how Asante Samuel Jr. can grow in year two, & more.

news

Evaluating Austin Ekeler's 20 TD Season with Derrick Foster

Foster discusses how they can unlock more of Ekeler's game, what he's seeing from the other backs on the roster, and how to find consistency behind No. 30.

news

Evaluating Mike Williams' Career Year with WR Coach Chris Beatty

Beatty further discusses Williams, Keenan Allen's season, & the potential of Joshua Palmer and Jalen Guyton.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:

news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.

news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

Latest News
Advertising