Instant Analysis to the 2023 Chargers Schedule

3. Need a fast start

The Bolts open at home against Miami before back-to-back road games against the Titans (Week 2) and Vikings (Week 3). Then comes a Week 4 home game against the Raiders in the first division game of the season.

Given the gauntlet of the Chargers schedule late in the season (more on that later), the Bolts would be wise to get off to a fast start in the first month of the season.

We hit on the Dolphins game above, but the Titans tilt is another rematch from the 2022 season. The Bolts won that one in gritty fashion and Week 2 in Nashville figures to be the same.

The Week 3 matchup in Minnesota pits Staley against one of his best friends in Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell in one of the most fascinating matchups of the season.

The Bolts then return home for a matchup against the Raiders, a team the Chargers obviously know well and usually play close games with.

Staley will undoubtedly have his team focused on a quick start in the first month.

Because…

4. An early bye week

The Chargers have an early bye week this season in Week 5.

That's among the earliest weeks a team can have a bye.

And while most teams usually prefer a midseason break, the Chargers will play the schedule as it's constructed … even if it means 13 straight games to close out the season.

5. Here come the primetime games

The schedule lights up with primetime games after the bye, with three of the following four games under the bright lights.

The Bolts host Dallas on Monday Night Football in Week 6 as they welcome one of the league's most well-known teams. Moore also gets a chance to face his former team as he spent the past four seasons as the Cowboys offensive coordinator.

The Chargers are then back in primetime at home against Chicago on Sunday Night Football in Week 8.

Then comes perhaps the most high-profile game of the season, a Monday Night Football clash with the Jets in Week 9. And while the travel back to the West Coast will be tough, the chance to see Justin Herbert against Aaron Rodgers on the big stage will be worth it.

The Bolts are slated to play six primetime games in 2023, with the three above making up the first half of them. All will off a different kind of test for a Bolts team that has a chance to make a statement in the second quarter of the season.

Oh, yeah. The game sandwiched in between all those primetime contests? Week 7 in Kansas City, which just might be the toughest game of the entire season.

All in all, the Chargers have six primetime games, the most a team can have.

Buckle up.

6. NFC tilts at the halfway point

With 18 weeks on the slate, the Bolts will shift their focus to the NFC at the midway point of the season.

The Bolts host the Lions in Week 10 on a short week after the Jets game. This could be a battle of two of the league's top offenses at this point in the season.

The Chargers then hit the road for a Week 11 game in Green Bay and a rare matchup at Lambeau Field. The Bolts will play at the historic venue for just the sixth time in team history.