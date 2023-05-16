Chargers Finalize 2023 Preseason Schedule

The Chargers on Tuesday announced their full preseason schedule for 2023.

Each game will be broadcast on CBS Los Angeles and Estrella TV 62.

The Chargers will have one home preseason game and two on the road in 2023.

The Bolts will open up preseason play on August 12 at SoFi Stadium against the Rams, but the Chargers will be designated as the road team for the 6 p.m. (PT) kickoff.

This will be the third consecutive year the pair of Los Angeles teams will meet in the preseason.

The Chargers will then host the Saints on August 20 at 4:05 p.m. (PT) in their second preseason game.

The Bolts faced the Saints last year in preseason play in New Orleans in the preseason finale.

The Bolts will then conclude preseason play on August 25 in San Francisco. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. (PT) from Levi's Stadium.

The Chargers and 49ers last met in 2021 in the preseason.