Chargers-Dolphins Among NFL.com's Top 10 Games in 2023

The 2023 NFL schedule is on its way.

The league announced Monday that it will release the 2023 regular-season schedule on Thursday at 5 p.m. (PT). This year's edition will have a few tweaks, as the league will introduce first-ever Black Friday game. Teams can be on Thursday Night Football twice and not every team is guaranteed a primetime game.

While the Chargers already know their opponents for the upcoming season, Thursday will be the first chance to see how the schedule is configured.

And while there will be plenty of intriguing matchups across the NFL this season, the Bolts have one of the best according to NFL.com’s Nick Shook.

The Chargers matchup with the Dolphins is one of Shook's Top 10 games of the 2023 season as it will feature quarterbacks that were selected consecutively in the 2020 NFL Draft — Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa.

Shook wrote: