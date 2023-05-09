Chargers-Dolphins Among NFL.com's Top 10 Games in 2023

The 2023 NFL schedule is on its way.
The league announced Monday that it will release the 2023 regular-season schedule on Thursday at 5 p.m. (PT). This year's edition will have a few tweaks, as the league will introduce first-ever Black Friday game. Teams can be on Thursday Night Football twice and not every team is guaranteed a primetime game.
While the Chargers already know their opponents for the upcoming season, Thursday will be the first chance to see how the schedule is configured.
And while there will be plenty of intriguing matchups across the NFL this season, the Bolts have one of the best according to NFL.com’s Nick Shook.
The Chargers matchup with the Dolphins is one of Shook's Top 10 games of the 2023 season as it will feature quarterbacks that were selected consecutively in the 2020 NFL Draft — Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa.
Shook wrote:
Though he lost time to multiple concussions, when Tagovailoa was at the controls, he ran an incredibly explosive offense that put Miami on the map. Herbert, meanwhile, has proven to be a dynamite quarterback with the Chargers and finally got over the hump and into the playoffs.
The Chargers will play the AFC East and NFC North this year while having nine home games and eight road games. The schedule includes four AFC teams, including Miami, who made the playoffs last year.
The two teams played one another in 2022, with the Bolts earning a 23-17 win in Week 14 on Sunday Night Football in a game that had massive implications in the AFC playoff race. The Chargers were led by their defense in that game as they held an explosive Dolphins offense to just 219 net yards.
Both teams would end up as Wild-Card participants in 2022. And with the AFC crowded with talent again this season, Shook believes this will be another good game between two possible playoff contenders.
Shook wrote:
This matchup didn't produce a ton of points in Inglewood last year, but we did get to see a wacky Tyreek Hill touchdown and a one-score finish. We should be in for another good one this time around. Both teams are looking to push past the Wild Card Round, and both figure to play a notable role in how the loaded AFC shakes out.
To read Shook's full list click here.
