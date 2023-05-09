Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers-Dolphins Among NFL.com's Top 10 Games in 2023

May 09, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Updated Buzz 05.09

The 2023 NFL schedule is on its way.

The league announced Monday that it will release the 2023 regular-season schedule on Thursday at 5 p.m. (PT). This year's edition will have a few tweaks, as the league will introduce first-ever Black Friday game. Teams can be on Thursday Night Football twice and not every team is guaranteed a primetime game.

While the Chargers already know their opponents for the upcoming season, Thursday will be the first chance to see how the schedule is configured.

And while there will be plenty of intriguing matchups across the NFL this season, the Bolts have one of the best according to NFL.com’s Nick Shook.

The Chargers matchup with the Dolphins is one of Shook's Top 10 games of the 2023 season as it will feature quarterbacks that were selected consecutively in the 2020 NFL Draft — Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa.

Shook wrote:

Though he lost time to multiple concussions, when Tagovailoa was at the controls, he ran an incredibly explosive offense that put Miami on the map. Herbert, meanwhile, has proven to be a dynamite quarterback with the Chargers and finally got over the hump and into the playoffs.

Photos: Phase 2 Begins for Bolts

Check out some photos of the Chargers during the third week of the 2023 off-season program at Hoag Performance Center

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
1 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
2 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
3 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
4 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
5 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
6 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
7 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
8 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
9 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
10 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
11 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
12 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
13 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
14 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
15 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
16 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
17 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
18 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
19 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
20 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
21 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
22 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
23 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
24 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
25 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
26 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
27 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
28 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
29 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
30 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
31 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
32 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
33 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
34 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
35 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
36 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
37 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
38 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
39 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
40 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
41 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
42 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
43 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
44 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
45 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
46 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
47 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
48 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
49 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
50 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
51 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
52 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
53 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
54 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
55 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
56 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
57 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
58 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
59 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
60 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
61 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
62 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
63 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
64 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
65 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
66 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
67 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
68 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
69 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
70 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
71 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
72 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
73 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
74 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
75 / 75

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Chargers will play the AFC East and NFC North this year while having nine home games and eight road games. The schedule includes four AFC teams, including Miami, who made the playoffs last year.

The two teams played one another in 2022, with the Bolts earning a 23-17 win in Week 14 on Sunday Night Football in a game that had massive implications in the AFC playoff race. The Chargers were led by their defense in that game as they held an explosive Dolphins offense to just 219 net yards.

Both teams would end up as Wild-Card participants in 2022. And with the AFC crowded with talent again this season, Shook believes this will be another good game between two possible playoff contenders.

Shook wrote:

This matchup didn't produce a ton of points in Inglewood last year, but we did get to see a wacky Tyreek Hill touchdown and a one-score finish. We should be in for another good one this time around. Both teams are looking to push past the Wild Card Round, and both figure to play a notable role in how the loaded AFC shakes out.

To read Shook's full list click here.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Pair of Chargers Draftees Among NFL.com's 'Favorite Picks'

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu and OL Jordan McFadden were highlighted by Chad Reuter in his list of favorite picks for each round

news

Where are the Chargers in Post-Draft Power Rankings?

Take a look at where NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked following the 2023 NFL Draft

news

'She Can Retire': Quentin Johnston's Special Message to Mom After Getting Drafted

The Chargers first-round draft pick put the spotlight on his mom Thursday night at his draft party

news

Chargers 2023 Draft Report Card: Bolts Get Strong Marks for 7-Man Class

Take a look at how NFL pundits graded the Chargers seven draft picks in this year's class

news

NFL Pundits Give Bolts High Grades for Johnston Pick

"As long as he's hit in stride by quarterback Justin Herbert, Johnston will create chunk plays, even on short throws."

news

Final Chargers 2023 Mock Draft Tracker

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Chargers selecting with the 21st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in their final mock drafts

news

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 10.0

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Chargers selecting with the 21st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

'He Looks Really Good': Chargers Hope J.C. Jackson Ready for Training Camp

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco provided a positive update Monday morning on the Bolts cornerback

news

ESPN's Barnwell Projects Bolts to Trade Up for 1st-Round WR

The NFL analyst released his annual all-trades mock draft and has the Chargers moving up next Thursday night

news

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 9.0

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Chargers selecting with the 21st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

Justin Herbert Takes 2nd in NFL Fishing Tournament

The Bolts quarterback competed in "The Catch" with fellow NFL stars over the weekend

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:

news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.

news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

Latest News
Advertising