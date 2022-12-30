Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Opponents Finalized

The Los Angeles Chargers 2023 regular-season opponents have been finalized.
The schedule, which will be announced in the spring, will feature 17 games and be determined by a league-wide formula that was adopted in 2021.
Assuming no changes are enacted, the Bolts and all AFC teams will be due to play nine home games and eight road games, just as the Chargers did in 2021.
The schedule also includes home-and-away contests against AFC West foes and uses a formula that rotates to determine the other 11 matchups.
Chargers Home Opponents:
AFC West: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders
AFC East: Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins
NFC North: Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions
NFC East: Dallas Cowboys
AFC North: Baltimore Ravens
Chargers Road Opponents:
AFC West: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders
AFC East: New England Patriots and New York Jets
NFC North: Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings
AFC South: Tennessee Titans
Games against the Cowboys, Ravens and Titans were determined because those teams and the Chargers finished second in their respective divisions.
