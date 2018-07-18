10 Things to Watch: Austin Ekeler's Encore

Despite being 22 years old, Ekeler is the second most experienced running back on the Bolts' roster. Thus, the Chargers need him to take another step forward in his development heading into 2018. The good news is Ekeler believes he's in position to do just that now that he has one full year under his belt.

"Having played last year, coming in, it was a quick turnaround after signing," he said. "Then it was going straight into the playbook. Last year was trying to think about what is the play. Now it's more about the fundamentals and why it works this way. Just deepening my understanding of the playbook and getting more out of it. So when I'm analyzing film, I can see why this is happening instead of just thinking about what is going to happen."