Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Tabbed for First Thursday Night Football Game Exclusively on Prime Video

The National Football League today announced that the Los Angeles Chargers will face Division-rival Kansas City in a Week 2 prime-time matchup, marking the first-ever Thursday Night Football game broadcast exclusively on Prime Video.

This fall, Prime Video will become the first streaming service to air a season-long exclusive national broadcast package from the NFL. The 11-year pact includes 15 regular-season games and one preseason game per season, with Prime Video also delivering new pregame, halftime, and postgame shows as well as interactive features like X-Ray and Next Gen Stats.

Los Angeles, who will travel to Kansas City for the Thurs., Sept. 15 tilt, has won three of its last four games on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, including a Week 15 TNF contest in 2018. The Thursday night matchup will be the fifth such meeting between the two clubs in history, with the teams splitting the previous four.

In the Bolts' 29-28 TNF victory in 2018, Los Angeles overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter behind a three-touchdown (two receiving, one rushing) effort from wide receiver Mike Williams — who also caught the game-winning two-point conversion with four seconds remaining in regulation. Williams earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performance.