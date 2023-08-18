Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Wilshire Law Firm Named Official Personal Injury Law Firm of the Los Angeles Chargers

Aug 18, 2023 at 02:45 PM
Nationally recognized, award-winning Wilshire Law Firm is now the exclusive Official Personal Injury Law Firm of the Los Angeles Chargers, it was announced today. As the Chargers official personal injury law firm, Wilshire Law Firm will be the presenting partner of the _Chargers Injury Report _and have a variety of in-stadium assets that include signage and a season-long activation in American Airlines Plaza.

Named among the "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News & World Report in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023, Wilshire Law Firm has served thousands of clients for more than 15 years while recovering north of $1 billion in verdicts and settlements on their behalf. Established in 2007 by Founding President Bobby Saadian, Esq., the firm consists of highly experienced, award winning and widely recognized attorneys – many of whom have been named among the top 1% of lawyers nationwide – representing clients in personal injury cases, motorcycle accidents, employment law and class action lawsuits.

"We're excited to partner with Wilshire Law Firm, an organization approaching 20 years tirelessly serving our Southern California community," said Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos. "Their accolades speak for themselves, and we look forward to incorporating the Wilshire Law Firm brand into Chargers' gameday."

Utilizing an intricate network of highly qualified medical, legal, and forensic experts, Wilshire Law Firm brings the stories of its clients to light, providing personalized legal services to clients both throughout California and nationwide. In addition to the AV-Preeminent Rated Personal Injury, Employment and Class Action firm's legal expertise, Wilshire Law is also actively engaged in global philanthropic endeavors as well as local community service in the neighborhoods of those it represents.

"Wilshire Law Firm is a powerhouse team, built of knowledgeable, driven, multi-award-winning attorneys, where we put our clients and their injury cases above anything else," said Bobby Saadian, Esq., Founding President.

About Wilshire Law Firm

Wilshire Law Firm has been consistently recognized as one of the "Best Law Firms" in the country by US News & World Report. Recognized as a "Premier 100 Trial Attorney" by The American Academy of Trial Attorneys, showcasing its skill and expertise in the field of trial advocacy, examples of recent notable cases won by Wilshire Law Firm include $35 million in truck accident lawsuits, $28.7 million in school district liability, and $12 million verdict for a wrongful death case. With client service being the No. 1 priority of the law firm, the firm's commitment to satisfactory results continues to drive expansion.

For questions and inquiries, reach out to Chief Growth Officer Cheyne M. Jackson at 213.381.9988, cjackson@wilshirelawfirm.com or visit our website at wilshirelawfirm.com/chargers.

About the Los Angeles Chargers

Now in their 64th season, the Los Angeles Chargers continue to stretch the imagination and put on the most exciting show in football. Behind the dramatic games, unforgettable highlights, beloved players, groundbreaking performances, idyllic Southern California setting, and best uniforms in the NFL lies an uncompromising drive for success – one rooted in toughness, resilience, and good old-fashioned hard work. A charter member of the American Football League, the franchise was established in Los Angeles in 1960 and called the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum home during its first year of existence. From 1961 to 2016, the team played in San Diego and advanced to five of the first six AFL Championship games ever played. The Chargers claimed the 1963 AFL title and later joined the National Football League when the two leagues merged in 1970. Since the merger, the Chargers have gone on to appear in Super Bowl XXIX and have captured an additional 10 division titles. The Chargers were purchased by construction leader, philanthropist, and real estate developer Alex G. Spanos in 1984 and have been under the guidance of Spanos' eldest son Dean, the team's current Chairman of the Board, since 1994. Dean Spanos' sons – A.G. Spanos, President of Business Operations, and John Spanos, President of Football Operations – oversee the day-to-day operations of the franchise. The Chargers returned to Los Angeles in 2017, began playing games in their new multi-billion-dollar SoFi Stadium home in 2020, and continue to redefine what an NFL franchise looks like in the 21st century.

For more information, call 1-877-CHARGERS or visit http://www.chargers.com.

Bolt Up!

