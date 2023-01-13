Wild Card Round Game Picks: Chargers or Jaguars?

NFL media from across the internet have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Wild Card game between the Chargers and the Jaguars.
|Media Member
|Publication
|Pick
|Gregg Rosenthal
|NFL.com
|Chargers
|Mike Florio
|Pro Football Talk
|Jaguars
|Michael David Smith
|Pro Football Talk
|Chargers
|NFL Staff
|Bleacher Report
|Chargers
|Albert Breer
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|Mitch Goldich
|The MMQB
|Jaguars
|Gary Gramling
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|Conor Orr
|The MMQB
|Jaguars
|John Pluym
|The MMQB
|Jaguars
|Pete Prisco
|CBS Sports
|Jaguars
|Jason La Canfora
|CBS Sports
|Jaguars
|Will Brinson
|CBS Sports
|Jaguars
|Jared Dubin
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|Ryan Wilson
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|John Breech
|CBS Sports
|Jaguars
|Dave Richard
|CBS Sports
|Jaguars
|Jamey Eisenberg
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|Matt Bowen
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Mike Clay
|ESPN
|Jaguars
|Dan Graziano
|ESPN
|Jaguars
|Jason Reid
|ESPN
|Jaguars
|Seth Wickersham
|ESPN
|Chargers
