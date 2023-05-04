Where are the Chargers in Post-Draft Power Rankings?

The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Chargers were able to add some playmakers in all seven rounds beginning with first-round wide receiver Quentin Johnston.

Following the draft, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter the next phase of the offseason.

No. 13: Dan Hanzus - NFL.com

Enter TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston, a first-round selection who should give Justin Herbert and his bionic arm a big-bodied target with explosive playmaking ability. In the fourth round, the Bolts added Johnson's TCU teammate, Derius Davis. He profiles as a replacement for DeAndre Carter, who defected for the Raiders in free agency.

No. 8: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report

The Los Angeles Chargers already had an impressive array of passing-game weapons in wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, running back Austin Ekeler and tight end Gerald Everett.

In the first round of the 2023 draft, the rich got richer, with the Bolts using the 21st overall pick on Bleacher Report's highest-ranked wide receiver in TCU's Quentin Johnston.

Johnston makes an already potent Chargers offense that much more frightening in 2023, but scoring points last year wasn't so much the issue for the Chargers last season—stopping teams was. The Chargers were 20th in total defense and tied for 21st in scoring defense.