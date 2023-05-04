Where are the Chargers in Post-Draft Power Rankings?

The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Chargers were able to add some playmakers in all seven rounds beginning with first-round wide receiver Quentin Johnston.
Following the draft, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter the next phase of the offseason.
No. 13: Dan Hanzus - NFL.com
Enter TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston, a first-round selection who should give Justin Herbert and his bionic arm a big-bodied target with explosive playmaking ability. In the fourth round, the Bolts added Johnson's TCU teammate, Derius Davis. He profiles as a replacement for DeAndre Carter, who defected for the Raiders in free agency.
No. 8: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report
The Los Angeles Chargers already had an impressive array of passing-game weapons in wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, running back Austin Ekeler and tight end Gerald Everett.
In the first round of the 2023 draft, the rich got richer, with the Bolts using the 21st overall pick on Bleacher Report's highest-ranked wide receiver in TCU's Quentin Johnston.
Johnston makes an already potent Chargers offense that much more frightening in 2023, but scoring points last year wasn't so much the issue for the Chargers last season—stopping teams was. The Chargers were 20th in total defense and tied for 21st in scoring defense.
Fortifying that defense was the team's priority on Day 2 of the draft. First, the Chargers added some depth on the edge behind Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack with the selection of USC's Tuli Tuipulotu and a potential running mate at inside linebacker in Washington State's Daiyan Henley.
Check out some photos of first-round pick Quentin Johnston touching down in LA, heading to Chargers HQ, and more!
No. 12: Bo Wulf – The Athletic
Draft takeaway: Quentin Johnston gives Justin Herbert another big body at wide receiver, even if the scouting reports suggest he plays a little below his size. Anything to make sure the team gets the most out of Herbert's prodigious talents.
No. 10: Pete Prisco – CBS Sports
As usual, the Chargers will enter the season with high expectations. Is this the year that they live up those? The talent is there if they stay healthy.
No. 12: Conor Orr – Sports Illustrated
No. 9: Vinnie Iyer – Sporting News
The Chargers added some more playmaking pop with the future in mind around a much higher-paid Justin Herbert. They also got a few more versatile defensive pieces for Brandon Staley.
The scene is set!! Check out where the Chargers front office will be based for night one of the 2023 NFL Draft!
No. 12: Robert Zeglinski & Christian D'Andrea – For The Win
It's time to maximize Justin Herbert and let him take the Chargers to the promised land. New bona fide No. 1 receiver (in potential) Quentin Johnston should help a lot with those goals. Also, don't discount the impact of someone like Tuli Tuipulotu as Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa age.
No. 10: Steve Serby – New York Post
WR Quentin Johnston is another big target for Justin Herbert to join Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.
No. 15: Dalton Miller – Pro Football Network
Adding Kellen Moore and Quentin Johnston to the offensive firepower certainly helps. The Chargers also added to the defense's front seven, which was a problem for the team a season ago.
No. 11: Nate Davis – USA Today
Bolt Up for 2023!
Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.