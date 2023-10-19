Week 7 Game Picks: Chargers or Chiefs?

NFL media from across the internet have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 7 AFC West game between the Chargers and the Chiefs in Kansas .
|Media Member
|Publication
|Pick
|Ali Bhanpuri
|NFL.com
|Chiefs
|Tom Blair
|NFL.com
|Chiefs
|Brooke Cersosimo
|NFL.com
|Chiefs
|Gennaro Filice
|NFL.com
|Chargers
|Dan Parr
|NFL.com
|Chiefs
|Mike Florio
|Pro Football Talk
|Chiefs
|Chris Simms
|Pro Football Talk
|Chiefs
|NFL Staff
|Bleacher Report
|Chargers
|Albert Breer
|The MMQB
|Chiefs
|Mitch Goldich
|The MMQB
|Chiefs
|Claire Kuwana
|The MMQB
|Chiefs
|Gilberto Manzano
|The MMQB
|Chiefs
|Conor Orr
|The MMQB
|Chiefs
|John Pluym
|The MMQB
|Chiefs
|Matt Verderame
|The MMQB
|Chiefs
|Stephania Bell
|ESPN
|Chiefs
|Matt Bowen
|ESPN
|Chiefs
|Kimberley A. Martin
|ESPN
|Chiefs
|Eric Moody
|ESPN
|Chiefs
|Jason Reid
|ESPN
|Chiefs
|Seth Wickersham
|ESPN
|Chiefs
|Pete Prisco
|CBS Sports
|Chiefs
|Will Brinson
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|Jared Dubin
|CBS Sports
|Chiefs
|Ryan Wilson
|CBS Sports
|Chiefs
|John Breech
|CBS Sports
|Chiefs
|Tyler Sullivan
|CBS Sports
|Chiefs
|Dave Richard
|CBS Sports
|Chiefs
