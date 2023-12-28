Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Week 17 Game Picks: Chargers or Broncos?

Dec 28, 2023 at 10:06 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

Picks W17

NFL media from across the internet have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 17 divisional game between the Chargers and the Broncos in Denver.

Table inside Article
Media Member Publication Pick
Ali Bhanpuri NFL.com Chargers
Tom Blair NFL.com Broncos
Brooke Cersosimo NFL.com Broncos
Gennaro Filice NFL.com Broncos
Dan Parr NFL.com Broncos
Mike Florio Pro Football Talk Broncos
Chris Simms Pro Football Talk Broncos
NFL Staff Bleacher Report Broncos
Albert Breer The MMQB Broncos
Mitch Goldich The MMQB Chargers
Claire Kuwana The MMQB Broncos
Gilberto Manzano The MMQB Broncos
Conor Orr The MMQB Chargers
John Pluym The MMQB Broncos
Matt Verderame The MMQB Broncos
Matt Bowen ESPN Broncos
Dan Graziano ESPN Chargers
Eric Moody ESPN Broncos
Austin Mock The Athletic Broncos
Chad Graff The Athletic Broncos
Ben Standig The Athletic Chargers
Zak Keefer The Athletic Broncos
Larry Holder The Athletic Broncos
Michael-Shawn Dugar The Athletic Chargers
Mark Kaboly The Athletic Broncos
Tashan Reed The Athletic Broncos
Nick Kosmider The Athletic Broncos

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Where Are the Bolts in Week 17 Power Rankings?

Take a look at where NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked ahead of their Week 17 road AFC West matchup against the Broncos
news

Week 16 Game Picks: Chargers or Bills?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 16 AFC primetime matchup between the Chargers and Bills
news

Where Are the Bolts in Week 16 Power Rankings?

Take a look at where NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked ahead of their Week 16 primetime AFC matchup against the Bills
news

Week 15 Game Picks: Chargers or Raiders?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 15 AFC West primetime matchup between the Chargers and Raiders
news

Where Are the Bolts in Week 15 Power Rankings?

Take a look at where NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked ahead of their Week 15 primetime divisional matchup against the Raiders
news

Week 14 Game Picks: Chargers or Broncos?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 14 AFC West matchup between the Chargers and Broncos
news

Where Are the Bolts in Week 14 Power Rankings?

Take a look at where NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked ahead of their Week 14 divisional matchup against the Broncos
news

Week 13 Game Picks: Chargers or Patriots?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 13 matchup between the Chargers and Patriots
news

Where Are the Bolts in Week 13 Power Rankings?

Take a look at where NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked ahead of their Week 13 road matchup against the Patriots
news

Antonio Gates Named Semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Former Chargers Rodney Harrison and Dwight Freeney joined the Bolts legendary tight end among the 25 semifinalists announced Tuesday
news

Week 12 Game Picks: Chargers or Ravens?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 12 primetime matchup between the Chargers and Ravens

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
Latest News
Advertising